The co-hosts look to secure top spot in Pool A against the Rugby League World Cup minnows

Watch Australia v Cook Islands as the Rugby League World Cup co-hosts and favourites try to make it three wins from three in Pool A.

The result of this match will have little impact on the composition of the semi-finals. The Kangaroos have already qualified for the knockout stages and have secured top of Pool A courtesy of their wins against both New Zealand and Fiji.

With progression guaranteed, Kangaroos boss Kevin Walters is taking the opportunity to experiment, most notably with his pivotal five-eighth/halfback partnership. Cameron Munster and Tom Dearden will be the third pairing he’s deployed in the pool stages.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Australia v Cook Islands online, on TV and from anywhere – including an option to watch for free in Australia. Scroll down to the end of the article for the team line-ups.

How to watch Australia v Cook Islands for FREE

Rugby league fans down under can watch Kangaroos v Cook Islands – along with every other match of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup – for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service. You just need to create a free account with your email address to get started.

The good news for Aussies travelling overseas right now is that you can still access your usual free 7plus service by using a VPN to avoid geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way. Find out more below.

Live stream Kangaroos v Cook Islands from anywhere

Away from home? Fear not. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to stream matches as if you were sitting in your own front room. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

Other places to watch Australia v Cook Islands

United Kingdom: You’ll want to head to Premier Sports to watch Kangaroos v Cook Islands live streams in the UK. You can follow the action online, or through your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player or Virgin Media. Costs are £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (that works out at £12.50 per month) if you pay up front.

You’ll want to head to Premier Sports to watch Kangaroos v Cook Islands live streams in the UK. You can follow the action online, or through your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player or Virgin Media. Costs are £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (that works out at £12.50 per month) if you pay up front. Ireland: Premier Sports is also the place to go to watch Australia v Cook Islands in Ireland. If you already have Sky Sports you can add the service to your subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack. It’ll cost you €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.

Premier Sports is also the place to go to watch Australia v Cook Islands in Ireland. If you already have Sky Sports you can add the service to your subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack. It’ll cost you €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months. United States: Kangaroos v Cook Islands live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. You can get access to all 53 games of the Rugby League World Cup with a RLWC26 Pass, which costs $25.

Kangaroos v Cook Islands live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. You can get access to all 53 games of the Rugby League World Cup with a RLWC26 Pass, which costs $25. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is the destination to live stream Australia v Cook Islands in New Zealand. Subscriptions will set you back $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year, though day passes are available for $29.99 if you only want to tune into specific games.

Sky Sport NZ is the destination to live stream Australia v Cook Islands in New Zealand. Subscriptions will set you back $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year, though day passes are available for $29.99 if you only want to tune into specific games. Rest of the world: Premier Sports holds the Rugby League World Cup 2026 rights in over 120 countries around the world so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to watch live streams for this Pool A match there. Prices, of course, vary by region.

Premier Sports holds the Rugby League World Cup 2026 rights in over 120 countries around the world so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to watch live streams for this Pool A match there. Prices, of course, vary by region. Read more: 10 players who’ve shone in both rugby union and rugby league

Kangaroos v Cook Islands line-ups and officials

Australia

1. Reece Walsh

2. Jack Bostock

3. Kotoni Staggs

4. Bradman Best

5. Tom Trbojevic

6. Cameron Munster

7. Tom Dearden

8. Patrick Carrigan

9. Harry Grant

10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

11. Jacob Preston

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo (captain)

Interchange:

14. Ethan Strange

15. Keaon Koloamatangi

17. Reuben Cotter

18. Lindsay Smith

19. James Tedesco

22. David Fifita

Cook Islands

1. Valentine Holmes

2. Cameron Brown

3. KL Iro (captain)

4. Reubenn Rennie

5. Esan Marsters

6. Maui Winitana-Patelesio

7. Brad Takairangi

8. Davvy Moale

9. Rua Ngatikaura

10. Rhys Dakin

11. Chaev Kolone

12. Delahia Wigmore

13. Mason Teague

Interchange:

14. David Tuariki

15. Makahesi Makatoa

16. Pride Petterson-Robati

17. Amare Milford

18. K-Cl Newton-Whare

19. Glassie Glassie

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Michael Wise, Nick Pelgrave

Senior review official: Chris Butler

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.