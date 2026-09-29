Jac Morgan Gloucester Rugby special

Wales and British & Irish Lions star Jac Morgan showed his class on his first outing in a Cherry & White shirt, helping his new side beat Exeter away in the opening round of the new Gallagher PREM season.

Morgan is our cover star for this month’s issue and already seems to look at Holm in his new surroundings. For illness-hit Exeter, it was not the start last year’s finalists were looking for.

Morgan and Dewi Lake, the new Gloucester captain, have left the Ospreys behind and it showed with defeat to the Sharks in their opener.

Get your copy today to hear Morgan talk relocating to England and why he chose Gloucester, the pride of becoming a British & Irish Lion and his hopes for Ospreys.

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