The Kangaroos will be strong favourites heading into their second Rugby League World Cup match.
Watch Australia v Fiji as the co-hosts and favourites bring their Rugby League World Cup roadshow to Brisbane.
The reigning champion Kangaroos got the result they wanted in the opening match of the tournament, but they had to work hard to beat an outstanding New Zealand team who led until late until the second half. That 24-22 victory is probably the hardest match they’ll play in the pool stages, however, and the Suncorp Stadium crowd will be expecting a comfortable win over Fiji.
Team boss Kevin Walters is exploiting the strength of his squad for this second game, with captain James Tedesco returning at full-back and Bradman Best, Sam Walker and Blayke Brailey making their Kangaroos debuts.
Fiji know they have nothing to lose after their comfortable 40-12 opening weekend win over Cook Islands, with their final fixture – against the Kiwis – likely to have more say over whether they qualify for the knockouts. The starting line-up remains unchanged.
Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Australia v Fiji online, on TV and from anywhere – including an option to watch for free in Australia. You’ll find team line-ups at the bottom of the page.
Australia v Fiji: Key information
– Date: Sunday 25 October, 2026
– Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
– Kick-off time: 9.05am GMT / 8.05pm AEDT / 10.05pm NZDT / 5.05am EDT / 2.05am PDT
– FREE STREAMS: 7 Plus (Australia)
– TV channels/Live streams: Premier Sports (UK, Ireland, US), Sky Sport (New Zealand)
– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk free
Watch Kangaroos v Fiji for FREE in Australia
As for every game in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, fans down under can watch Australia v Fiji live streams for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service. You’ll just need to supply your email address to create a free account.
If you’re a resident of Australia travelling overseas this weekend, a VPN can help you tune in to watch the Kangaroos from wherever you are. More info on that below…
How to stream Australia v Fiji from anywhere
Away from home right now? That doesn’t have to stop you from watching the Kangaroos’ second Rugby League World Cup 2026 game on your usual free streaming service. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to tune in as if you were at home.
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Watch Kangaroos v Fiji in the UK and Ireland
Premier Sports has the UK rights to every Rugby League World Cup match in the UK and Ireland, including this Australia v Fiji live stream.
In the UK an online subscription to Premier Sports costs £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (£12.50 per month) if you pay up front. It works across a variety of apps and devices.
You can also tune into Premier Sports on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media. The rolling monthly cost is, again, £18.99 though other deals are available on certain platforms.
In Ireland Sky Sports subscribers can add Premier Sports as part of the Sports Extra pack (which also includes TNT Sports). This costs €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.
Premier Sports is also available with a Now Sports Extra membership (day and month memberships are available from €11.99 per month), and through Virgin Media – check the provider’s website for details.
Australia v Fiji live streams in the USA
Kangaroos v Fiji live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. A RLWC26 Pass, which gives you access to all 53 games of the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments, will set you back $25.
Watch Kangaroos v Fiji around the world
Premier Sports has the rights to Australia v Fiji live streams in over 120 countries, so if your territory isn’t mentioned individually above there’s a pretty good chance you’ll find it there. Prices vary by region.
Australia v Fiji line-ups
Australia
1. James Tedesco (captain)
2. Jack Bostock
3. Kotoni Staggs
4. Bradman Best
5. Tom Trbojevic
6. Tom Dearden
7. Sam Walker
8. Kaeon Koloamatangi
9. Blayke Brailey
10. Lindsay Smith
11. David Fifita
12. Reuben Cotter
13. Cameron Murray
Interchange:
14. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
15. Jacob Preston
16. Patrick Corrigan
17. Cameron Munster
18. Reece Walsh
19. Latrell Mitchell
Fiji
1. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape
2. Sunia Turuva
3. Waqa Blake
4. Solomone Saukuru
5. Semi Valemei
6. Kurt Donoghoe
7. Brandon Wakeham
8. Jacob Saifiti
9. Apisai Koroisau (captain)
10. Mitchell Prest
11. Taane Milne
12. Kitione Kautoga
13. Caleb Navale
Interchange:
14. Josese Lanyon
15. Emosi Ravosai
16. Elijah Keung
17. Ronald Philitoga
18. Jordin Leiu
19. Apenisa Driti
Officials
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Nick Pelgrave, Michael Wise
Senior review official: Chris Butler
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