The Kangaroos will be strong favourites heading into their second Rugby League World Cup match.

Watch Australia v Fiji as the co-hosts and favourites bring their Rugby League World Cup roadshow to Brisbane.

The reigning champion Kangaroos got the result they wanted in the opening match of the tournament, but they had to work hard to beat an outstanding New Zealand team who led until late until the second half. That 24-22 victory is probably the hardest match they’ll play in the pool stages, however, and the Suncorp Stadium crowd will be expecting a comfortable win over Fiji.

Team boss Kevin Walters is exploiting the strength of his squad for this second game, with captain James Tedesco returning at full-back and Bradman Best, Sam Walker and Blayke Brailey making their Kangaroos debuts.

Fiji know they have nothing to lose after their comfortable 40-12 opening weekend win over Cook Islands, with their final fixture – against the Kiwis – likely to have more say over whether they qualify for the knockouts. The starting line-up remains unchanged.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Australia v Fiji online, on TV and from anywhere – including an option to watch for free in Australia. You’ll find team line-ups at the bottom of the page.

Australia v Fiji: Key information

Watch Kangaroos v Fiji for FREE in Australia

As for every game in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, fans down under can watch Australia v Fiji live streams for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service. You’ll just need to supply your email address to create a free account.

If you’re a resident of Australia travelling overseas this weekend, a VPN can help you tune in to watch the Kangaroos from wherever you are. More info on that below…

How to stream Australia v Fiji from anywhere Away from home right now? That doesn’t have to stop you from watching the Kangaroos’ second Rugby League World Cup 2026 game on your usual free streaming service. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to tune in as if you were at home. Our colleagues at Tom’s Guide test out loads of VPNs and reckon NordVPN is currently the best in the world. It’s also great for improving your device’s security when you’re online, which is great for your peace of mind. Get up to 75% off NordVPN

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Watch Kangaroos v Fiji in the UK and Ireland

Premier Sports has the UK rights to every Rugby League World Cup match in the UK and Ireland, including this Australia v Fiji live stream.

In the UK an online subscription to Premier Sports costs £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (£12.50 per month) if you pay up front. It works across a variety of apps and devices.

You can also tune into Premier Sports on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media. The rolling monthly cost is, again, £18.99 though other deals are available on certain platforms.

In Ireland Sky Sports subscribers can add Premier Sports as part of the Sports Extra pack (which also includes TNT Sports). This costs €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.

Premier Sports is also available with a Now Sports Extra membership (day and month memberships are available from €11.99 per month), and through Virgin Media – check the provider’s website for details.

Australia v Fiji live streams in the USA

Kangaroos v Fiji live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. A RLWC26 Pass, which gives you access to all 53 games of the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments, will set you back $25.

Watch Kangaroos v Fiji around the world

Premier Sports has the rights to Australia v Fiji live streams in over 120 countries, so if your territory isn’t mentioned individually above there’s a pretty good chance you’ll find it there. Prices vary by region.

Australia v Fiji line-ups

Australia

1. James Tedesco (captain)

2. Jack Bostock

3. Kotoni Staggs

4. Bradman Best

5. Tom Trbojevic

6. Tom Dearden

7. Sam Walker

8. Kaeon Koloamatangi

9. Blayke Brailey

10. Lindsay Smith

11. David Fifita

12. Reuben Cotter

13. Cameron Murray

Interchange:

14. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

15. Jacob Preston

16. Patrick Corrigan

17. Cameron Munster

18. Reece Walsh

19. Latrell Mitchell

Fiji

1. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape

2. Sunia Turuva

3. Waqa Blake

4. Solomone Saukuru

5. Semi Valemei

6. Kurt Donoghoe

7. Brandon Wakeham

8. Jacob Saifiti

9. Apisai Koroisau (captain)

10. Mitchell Prest

11. Taane Milne

12. Kitione Kautoga

13. Caleb Navale

Interchange:

14. Josese Lanyon

15. Emosi Ravosai

16. Elijah Keung

17. Ronald Philitoga

18. Jordin Leiu

19. Apenisa Driti

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Nick Pelgrave, Michael Wise

Senior review official: Chris Butler

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

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