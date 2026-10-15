Two of the three hosts get the tournament underway at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium.

Watch Australia v New Zealand as two of the host nations get the Rugby League World Cup off with a bang in Sydney.

The tournament couldn’t have hoped for a bigger curtain-raiser than this, as the Kangaroos and Kiwis – definitely no strangers to one another – renew their century-old rivalry. In fact, few would be surprised if this fixture is repeated in the final on 15 November, seeing as these two sides are comfortably the two best sides in the world rankings.

If Thursday night goes to form, Australia will come out on top. The Kangaroos have only lost one match this decade, while their Rugby League World Cup record is formidable – they’ve won nine out of the last 10 tournaments, a record stretching back half a century.

But the team responsible for those two blips? That would be the Kiwis, who beat Australia 30-0 in Hamilton in 2023, and caused a shock in the 2008 World Cup final. In other words, the Kangaroos don’t always get everything their own way.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Kangaroos v Kiwis online, on TV and from anywhere – including options to watch for free in Australia and New Zealand. Scroll down to the end of the article for the team line-ups.

Australia v New Zealand: Key information

Watch Kangaroos v Kiwis for FREE in Australia and New Zealand

As for every game in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, fans down under can watch Australia v New Zealand live streams for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service. You’ll just need to supply your email address to create a free account.

The game is also available for free in New Zealand, where ThreeNow is showing every Kiwis match – as well as the semi-finals and final. (You can also watch the match on subscription service Sky Sport NZ.)

If you’re a resident of Australia or New Zealand travelling overseas today, a VPN can help you tune in to this Rugby League World Cup opener from wherever you are. More info on that below…

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Watch the Rugby League World Cup 2026 opener in the UK and Ireland

Premier Sports has the UK rights to every Rugby League World Cup match in the UK and Ireland, including this Australia v New Zealand live stream.

In the UK an online subscription to Premier Sports costs £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (£12.50 per month) if you pay up front. It works across a variety of apps and devices.

You can also tune into Premier Sports on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media. The rolling monthly cost is, again, £18.99 though other deals are available on certain platforms.

In Ireland Sky Sports subscribers can add Premier Sports as part of the Sports Extra pack (which also includes TNT Sports). This costs €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.

Premier Sports is also available with a Now Sports Extra membership (day and month memberships are available from €11.99 per month), and through Virgin Media – check the provider’s website for details.

Kangaroos v Kiwis live streams in the USA

Australia v New Zealand live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. A RLWC26 Pass, which gives you access to all 53 games of the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments, will set you back $25.

Watch Australia v New Zealand around the world

Premier Sports has the rights to Australia v New Zealand live streams in over 120 countries, so if your territory isn’t mentioned individually above there’s a pretty good chance you’ll find it there. Prices vary by region.

Kangaroos v Kiwis line-ups

Australia

1. Reece Walsh

2. Jack Bostock

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Kotoni Staggs

5. Tom Trbojevic

6. Cameron Munster

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Patrick Carrigan

9. Harry Grant

10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

11. Jacob Preston

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo (captain)

Interchange:

14. Tom Dearden

15. Cameron Murray

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Kaeon Koloamatangi



Reserves:

18. David Fifita

19. Bradman Best

20. Blayke Brailey

New Zealand

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Jamayne Isaako

3. Dane Gagai

4. Casey McLean

5. Ronaldo Mulitalo

6. Kodi Nikorima

7. Jahrome Hughes

8. James Fisher-Harris (captain)

14. Jeremy Marshall-King

10. Moses Leota

11. Isaiah Papali’i

12. Briton Nikora

13. Joseph Tapine

Interchange:

14. Te Maire Martin

15. Naufahu White

16. Erin Clark

17. Xavier Willison

Reserves:

18. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

19. Keano Kini

20. Scott Sorensen

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Tyson Brough, Matt Noyen

Senior review official: Chris Butler

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

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