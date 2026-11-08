It’s a repeat of the 2022 final as the tournament favourites meet Samoa in Sydney

Watch Australia v Samoa as the hosts and favourites meet one of the standout teams of the tournament in Sydney.

There would have been a national outcry if the Kangaroos had failed to reach the semi-finals. The number one side in the world have won nine of the last ten Rugby League World Cups, and Aussie fans demand another on home soil. Kevin Walters’ side arguably haven’t hit top gear yet, but they haven’t really needed to…

Until now. Samoa may have lost their final pool match against local rivals Tonga, but they’ve already proved themselves to be one of the most dangerous sides in the tournament. Having reached the final four years ago, Samoa have big-match experience, and – while they’re massive underdogs – they’ll fancy their chances of causing an upset.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Kangaroos v Samoa online, on TV and from anywhere – including options to watch for free in Australia and New Zealand. Scroll down to the end of the article for the team line-ups.

Australia v Samoa: Key information

Watch Kangaroos v Samoa for FREE in Australia and New Zealand

Fans down under can watch Australia v Samoa live streams for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service. You’ll just need to supply your email address to create a free account.

There’s also a free option in New Zealand, where ThreeNow is showing the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals and final, in addition to Kiwis matches. (You can also watch the game on subscription service Sky Sport NZ.

If you’re a resident of Australia or New Zealand travelling overseas right now, a VPN can help you tune in to this Rugby League World Cup semi-final from wherever you are. More info on that below…

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Watch this Rugby League World Cup semi-final in the UK and Ireland

England may have gone home early, but this is still a must-watch game. Premier Sports has the UK rights to every Rugby League World Cup match in the UK and Ireland, including this Kangaroos v Samoa live stream.

In the UK an online subscription to Premier Sports costs £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (£12.50 per month) if you pay up front. It works across a variety of apps and devices.

You can also tune into Premier Sports on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media. The rolling monthly cost is, again, £18.99 though other deals are available on certain platforms.

In Ireland Sky Sports subscribers can add Premier Sports as part of the Sports Extra pack (which also includes TNT Sports). This costs €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.

Premier Sports is also available with a Now Sports Extra membership (day and month memberships are available from €11.99 per month), and through Virgin Media – check the provider’s website for details.

Kangaroos v Samoa live streams in the USA

Australia v Samoa live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. A RLWC26 Pass has been discounted for the rest of the tournament from $25 to $20.

Watch Australia v Samoa around the world

Premier Sports has the rights to Kangaroos v Samoa live streams in over 120 countries, so if your territory isn’t mentioned individually above there’s a pretty good chance you’ll find it there. Prices vary by region.

Australia v Samoa line-ups

Australia

1. Reece Walsh

2. Jack Bostock

3. Kotoni Staggs

4. Bradman Best

5. Tom Trbojevic

6. Cameron Munster

7. Tom Dearden

8. Patrick Carrigan

9. Harry Grant

10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

11. Jacob Preston

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo (captain)

Interchange:

14. Ethan Strange

15. Keaon Koloamatangi

17. Cameron Murray

18. Reuben Cotter

19. Latrell Mitchell

22. James Tedesco

Samoa

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

2. Brian To’o

3. Izack Tago

4. Stephen Crichton

5. Sualauvi Fa’alogo

6. Ronald Volkman

7. Jarome Luai (co-captain)

8. Francis Molo

9. Benaiah Ioelu

10. Junior Paulo (co-captain)

11. Connelly Lemuelu

12. Jermaine McEwen

13. Francis Manuleleua

Interchange:

14. Jazz Tevaga

15. Spencer Leniu

16. Shawn Blore

17. Ata Mariota

18. Clayton Faulalo

19. Deine Mariner

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, Tyson Brough

Senior review official: Chris Butler

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