England face their European rivals in a must-win match in Perth.

Watch England v France as Brian McDermott’s men head to Perth for a must-win match. Lose against Les Bleus and they know their Rugby League World Cup aspirations are over.

This wasn’t part of the plan for England, who’s hopes of a place in the semi-finals were severely dented by a 30-12 opening weekend defeat to Tonga. The quirks of the competition format mean they find themselves requiring both a hefty win over France and for Tonga to do them a favour against an impressive Samoa side. In other words, whatever happens in Perth, their fate is no longer in their own hands.

McDermott has made a single change to his starting line-up, with Matty Ashton coming in for Zach Eckersley on the wing.

France, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a comprehensive 78-4 thrashing against Samoa. They’ve subsequently made several changes to their team, with Thomas Lacans getting the nod at five-eighth, Romeo Tropis chosen at centre, and Amir Bourouh named at hooker. Captain Benjamin Garcia moves to lock to make way.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch England v France online, on TV and from anywhere – including an option to watch for free in Australia. You’ll find team line-ups at the bottom of the page.

England v France: Key information

Watch England v France for FREE in Australia

As for every game in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, fans down under can watch England v France live streams for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service. You’ll just need to supply your email address to create a free account.

If you’re a resident of Australia travelling overseas this weekend, a VPN can help you tune in to this Rugby League World Cup clash from wherever you are. More info on that below…

How to stream England v France from anywhere Away from home right now? That doesn’t have to stop you from watching this must-win England Rugby League World Cup 2026 game on your usual free streaming service. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to tune in as if you were at home. Our colleagues at Tom’s Guide test out loads of VPNs and reckon NordVPN is currently the best in the world. It’s also great for improving your device’s security when you’re online, which is great for your peace of mind. Get up to 75% off NordVPN

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Watch England v France in the UK and Ireland

Premier Sports has the UK rights to every Rugby League World Cup match in the UK and Ireland, including this England v France live stream.

In the UK an online subscription to Premier Sports costs £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (£12.50 per month) if you pay up front. It works across a variety of apps and devices.

You can also tune into Premier Sports on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media. The rolling monthly cost is, again, £18.99 though other deals are available on certain platforms.

In Ireland Sky Sports subscribers can add Premier Sports as part of the Sports Extra pack (which also includes TNT Sports). This costs €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.

Premier Sports is also available with a Now Sports Extra membership (day and month memberships are available from €11.99 per month), and through Virgin Media – check the provider’s website for details.

England v France live streams in the USA

England v France live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. A RLWC26 Pass, which gives you access to all 53 games of the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments, will set you back $25.

Watch England v France around the world

Premier Sports has the rights to England v France live streams in over 120 countries, so if your territory isn’t mentioned individually above there’s a pretty good chance you’ll find it there. Prices vary by region.

England v France line-ups

England

1. AJ Brimson

2. Dominic Young

3. Hugo Savala

4. Herbie Farnworth

19. Matty Ashton

6. George Williams (captain)

7. Harry Smith

8. Max King

9. Brad O’Neill

10. Luke Thompson

11. Junior Nsemba

12. Kai Pearce-Paul

13. Victor Radley

Interchange:

14. Jez Litten

15. Ben Currie

16. Ethan Havard

17. Sam Walters

18. Jack Welsby

21. Mikey Lewis

France

1. Arthur Mourgue

2. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

3. Latrell Siegwalt

4. Romeo Tropis

5. Benjamin Laguerre

6. Thomas Lacans

7. Theo Fages

8. Romain Navarrete

9. Amir Bourouh

10. Julian Bousquet

11. Arthur Romano

12. Mathieu Jussaume

13. Benjamin Garcia (captain)

Interchange:

14. Cesar Rouge

15. Lambert Belmas

16. Mathieu Cozza

17. Louis Grossemy

18. Jordan Dezaria

19. Fouad Yaha

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Jon Stone, Matt Noyen

Senior review official: Chris Butler

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

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