This could be like a World Cup final for the sides grouped with Australia and New Zealand in Pool A.

Watch Fiji v Cook Islands as the two sides bring this opening weekend of Rugby League World Cup action to a close.

This could feel like a World Cup final for both of these teams. Grouped with the mighty Australia and New Zealand in Pool A, this may be the sides’ only realistic shot of securing a victory. Indeed, whoever wins will still face the near-impossible task of beating one of the giants of the game if they’re going to progress.

Although both sides boast players with NRL experience, Fiji – semi-finalists in 2017 – will be the favourites at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle. For Cook Islands, who’ve never made it out of a Rugby League World Cup pool, climbing off the bottom of the table would be a considerable achievement.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Fiji v Cook Islands online, on TV and from anywhere – including an option to watch for free in Australia. Scroll down to the end of the article for the team line-ups.

How to watch Fiji v Cook Islands for FREE

Rugby league fans in Australia can watch Fiji v Cook Islands – along with every other match of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup – for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service. You just need to create a free account with your email address to get started.

The good news for Aussies travelling overseas right now is that you can still access your usual free 7plus service by using a VPN to avoid geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way. Find out more below.

Live stream Fiji v Cook Islands from anywhere

Away from home? Fear not. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to stream matches as if you were sitting in your own front room. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

Other places to watch Fiji v Cook Islands

United Kingdom: You’ll want to head to Premier Sports to watch Fiji v Cook Islands live streams in the UK. You can follow the action online, or through your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player or Virgin Media. Costs are £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £130 a year (that works out at less than £11 per month) if you pay up front.

You’ll want to head to Premier Sports to watch Fiji v Cook Islands live streams in the UK. You can follow the action online, or through your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player or Virgin Media. Costs are £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £130 a year (that works out at less than £11 per month) if you pay up front. Ireland: Premier Sports is also the place to go to watch Fiji v Cook Islands in Ireland. If you already have Sky Sports you can add the service to your subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack. It’ll cost you €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.

Premier Sports is also the place to go to watch Fiji v Cook Islands in Ireland. If you already have Sky Sports you can add the service to your subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack. It’ll cost you €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months. United States: Fiji v Cook Islands live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. You can get access to all 53 games of the Rugby League World Cup with a RLWC26 Pass, which costs $25.

Fiji v Cook Islands live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. You can get access to all 53 games of the Rugby League World Cup with a RLWC26 Pass, which costs $25. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is the destination to live stream Fiji v Cook Islands in New Zealand. Subscriptions will set you back $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year, though day passes are available for $29.99 if you only want to tune into specific games.

Sky Sport NZ is the destination to live stream Fiji v Cook Islands in New Zealand. Subscriptions will set you back $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year, though day passes are available for $29.99 if you only want to tune into specific games. Rest of the world: Premier Sports holds the Rugby League World Cup 2026 rights in over 120 countries around the world so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to watch Fiji v Cook Islands live streams there. Prices, of course, vary by region.

Fiji v Cook Islands line-ups and officials

Fiji

1. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape

2. Sunia Turuva

3. Waqa Blake

4. Solomone Saukuru

5. Semi Valemei

6. Kurt Donoghoe

7. Brandon Wakeham

8. Jacob Saifiti

9. Apisai Koroisau (captain)

10. Mitchell Prest

11. Taane Milne

12. Kitione Kautoga

13. Caleb Navale

Interchange:

14. Josese Lanyon

15. Emosi Ravosai

16. Elijah Keung

17. Ronald Philitoga



Cook Islands

1. Esom Ioka

2. Paul Ulberg

3. KL Iro (captain)

4. Reubenn Rennie

5. Cameron Brown

6. Maui Winitana-Patelesio

7. Esan Marsters

8. Davvy Moale

9. Mason Teague

10. Makahesi Makatoa

11. Delahia Wigmore

12. Reuben Porter

13. Pride Petterson-Robati

Interchange:

14. Rua Ngatikaura

15. K-Cl Newton-Whare

16. Rhys Dakin

17. Brad Takairangi



Officials

Referee: Chris Kendall

Touch judges: Jon Stone, Drew Oultram

Senior review official: Wyatt Raymond

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