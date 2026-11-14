The Kangaroos narrowly beat the Kiwis in the opening match of the tournament. What will happen in the Brisbane final?

Watch the Men’s Rugby League World Cup final as Australia and New Zealand compete to lift the trophy at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

A month after they kicked off the tournament in Sydney, the two best sides in the world meet again in the Men’s Rugby League World Cup final. The Kangaroos came out on top that day, but hey had to come from behind to narrowly beat the Kiwis 24-22. As the home side and the dominant side in rugby league (they’ve won nine of the last ten world titles), Australia will be clear favourites. But New Zealand gave them a fright in October, and are comfortably the highest scorers in the tournament – the perfect ingredients for a final.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch this Australia v New Zealand Rugby League World Cup final online, on TV and from anywhere – including options to watch for free in New Zealand and Australia. Scroll down to the end of the article for the line-ups.

How to watch Kangaroos v Kiwis for FREE

Residents of both competing nations can watch the Rugby League World Cup 2026 final for free.

In Australia, you can watch Australia v New Zealand live streams for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service. You’ll just need to supply your email address to create a free account.

In New Zealand, you need to head to ThreeNow – you can also watch the game on subscription service Sky Sport NZ.

If you’re an Aussie or a Kiwi travelling overseas right now, a VPN can help you tune in to the Rugby League World Cup final from wherever you are. More info on that below…

Live stream Australia v New Zealand from anywhere

Away from home? Fear not. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to stream matches as if you were sitting in your own front room. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

Other places to watch Kangaroos v Kiwis

United Kingdom: You’ll want to head to Premier Sports to watch Australia v New Zealand live streams in the UK. You can follow the action online, or through your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player or Virgin Media. Costs are £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (that works out at £12.50 per month) if you pay up front.

You’ll want to head to Premier Sports to watch Australia v New Zealand live streams in the UK. You can follow the action online, or through your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player or Virgin Media. Costs are £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (that works out at £12.50 per month) if you pay up front. Ireland: Premier Sports is also the place to go to watch Australia v New Zealand in Ireland. If you already have Sky Sports you can add the service to your subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack. It’ll cost you €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.

Premier Sports is also the place to go to watch Australia v New Zealand in Ireland. If you already have Sky Sports you can add the service to your subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack. It’ll cost you €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months. United States: Australia v New Zealand live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. An RLWC26 Pass now costs $20.

Australia v New Zealand live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. An RLWC26 Pass now costs $20. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is showing every single game of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup in New Zealand. Subscriptions will set you back $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year, though day passes are available for $29.99 if you only want to tune into specific games.

Sky Sport NZ is showing every single game of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup in New Zealand. Subscriptions will set you back $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year, though day passes are available for $29.99 if you only want to tune into specific games. Rest of the world: Premier Sports holds the Rugby League World Cup 2026 rights in over 120 countries around the world so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to watch live streams for the final there. Prices, of course, vary by region.



Australia v New Zealand line-ups and officials

Australia

1. Reece Walsh

2. Jack Bostock

3. Kotoni Staggs

4. Bradman Best

5. Tom Trbojevic

6. Cameron Munster

7. Tom Dearden

8. Patrick Carrigan

9. Harry Grant

10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

11. Jacob Preston

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo (captain)

Interchange:

14. Ethan Strange

15. Keaon Koloamatangi

17. Cameron Murray

18. Reuben Cotter

19. Latrell Mitchell

22. Sam Walker

New Zealand

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Jamayne Isaako

3. Dane Gagai

4. Casey McLean

5. Ronaldo Mulitalo

6. Kodi Nikorima

7. Jahrome Hughes

8. James Fisher-Harris (captain)

9. Jeremy Marshall-King

10. Moses Leota

11. Isaiah Papali’i

12. Briton Nikora

13. Joseph Tapine

Interchange:

14. Te Maire Martin

15. Naufahu Whyte

16. Erin Clark

17. Xavier Willision

18. Keano Kini

19. Phoenix Crossland

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Matt Noyen, Tyson Brough

Senior review official: Wyatt Raymond

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