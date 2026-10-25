Nothing less than a win will do for the Kiwis.

Watch New Zealand v Cook Islands as the second best team in the world look to get their Rugby League World Cup campaign up and running.

New Zealand can consider themselves rather unlucky to still be looking for their first win of the competition. Comfortably number two in rugby league’s world rankings, they kicked off their campaign against Australia, and ran the dominant Kangaroos extremely close in a scintillating 24-22 defeat, even leading the match until late in the second half.

But even an honourable defeat is still a defeat, and the Kiwis need to win both of their remaining games to ensure they reach the knockout stages. They’ll have to do it without injured fullback Kalyn Ponga, as Keano Kini comes into the side to replace him. Other changes include Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad starting at centre, and Xavier Willison and Scott Sorensen starting in the second row.

Cook Islands face an uphill struggle to qualify for the knockouts after losing to Fiji on the opening weekend. Team boss Karmichael Hunt has shuffled his pack as he looks to defy the odds in Christchurch. Among the changes, Valentine Holmes makes his debut at full-back, while Brad Takairangi gets the nod at half-back.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Kiwis v Cook Islands online, on TV and from anywhere – including options to watch for free in New Zealand v Australia. Scroll down to the end of the article for the team line-ups.

Can I watch New Zealand v Cook Islands for free?

The game is available for free in New Zealand, where ThreeNow is showing every Kiwis match – as well as the semi-finals and final. (You can also watch the match on subscription service Sky Sport NZ – more on that below.)

Rugby league fans in Australia can also watch New Zealand v Cook Islands – along with every other match of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup – for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service. You just need to create a free account with your email address to get started.

The good news for Aussies and Kiwis travelling overseas right now is that you can still access your usual free 7plus service by using a VPN to avoid geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way. Read on to find out more.

Other ways to watch New Zealand v Cook Islands

United Kingdom

Premier Sports is showing New Zealand v Cook Islands live streams in the UK, as is the case for every Rugby League World Cup 2026 match.

For UK viewers an online subscription to Premier Sports costs £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (£12.50 per month) if you pay up front. It works across a variety of apps and devices.

You can also tune into Premier Sports on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media. The rolling monthly cost is, again, £18.99 though other deals are available on certain platforms. Ireland It’s also Premier Sports in Ireland for that New Zealand v Cook Islands live stream. Sky Sports subscribers can add Premier Sports as part of the Sports Extra pack (which also includes TNT Sports). This costs €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months. Premier Sports is also available with a Now Sports Extra membership (day and month memberships are available from €11.99 per month), and through Virgin Media – check the provider’s website for details.

New Zealand While Kiwis v Cook Islands is available for free on ThreeNow, Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch every Rugby League World Cup match in New Zealand. Sky Sport Now subscriptions are available for $29.99 per day, $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year.

United States Rugby league fans in the US need to head for Premier Sports to watch New Zealand v Cook Islands live streams. A RLWC26 Pass, which gives you access to all 53 games of the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments, will set you back $25. Around the world If you’re tuning in from another country, Premier Sports is probably a sensible bet for a New Zealand v Cook Islands live stream. The provider holds Rugby League World Cup 2026 rights in over 120 countries, so it’s a good place to start. Prices vary by region. Read more: 10 players who’ve shone in both rugby union and rugby league

How to watch New Zealand v Cook Islands from anywhere

Being away from home doesn’t have to stop you watching New Zealand v Cook Islands live streams. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, letting you stream the game as if you were at home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rank NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

New Zealand v Cook Islands line-ups

New Zealand

1. Keano Kini

2. Jamayne Isaako

3. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

4. Casey McLean

5. Ronaldo Mulitalo

6. Kodi Nikorima

7. Jahrome Hughes

8. James Fisher-Harris (captain)

9. Jeremy Marshall-King

10. Joseph Tapine

11. Xavier Willison

12. Scott Sorensen

13. Erin Clark

Interchange:

14. Te Maire Martin

15. Leo Thompson

16. Tanner Stowers-Smith

17. Jacob Laban

18. Isaiah Papali’i

19. Briton Nikora

Cook Islands

1. Valentine Holmes

2. Paul Ulberg

3. KL Iro (captain)

4. Reubenn Rennie

5. Cameron Brown

6. Maui Winitana-Patelesio

17. Brad Takairangi

8. Davvy Moale

9. Rua Ngatikaura

10. Rhys Dakin

11. Amare Milford

12. Delahia Wigmore

13. Mason Teague

Interchange:

7. Esan Marsters

14. K-Cl Newton-Whare

15. David Tuariki

16. Makahesi Makatoa

17. Chaev Kolone

18. Glassie Glassie

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Drew Oultram, Dave Munro

Senior review official: Wyatt Raymond

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