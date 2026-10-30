A place in the semi-finals is at stake for both sides in this Gold Coast clash

Watch New Zealand v Fiji as the two southern hemisphere sides look to confirm their place in the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals.

Both teams will consider themselves unlucky to have found themselves in a pool with world champions and favourites Australia. The Kiwis ran the Kangaroos extremely close in the tournament opener, but still ended up with a loss. Fiji also gave Australia a tight game, and with both sides having beaten Cook Islands, their records are almost identical.

This is sure to be one of the must-watch games of the pool stages, the very definition of winner takes all. In short, a victory for either side will send them through to the knockouts, while New Zealand know that a draw would also be enough on the Gold Coast.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Kiwis v Fiji online, on TV and from anywhere – including options to watch for free in New Zealand and Australia. Scroll down to the end of the article for the team line-ups.

New Zealand v Fiji: Key information

Watch Kiwis v Fiji for FREE in Australia and New Zealand

The game is available for free in New Zealand, where ThreeNow is showing every Kiwis match – as well as the semi-finals and final. (You can also watch the match on subscription service Sky Sport NZ.)

And – as has been the case for every game in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup – fans down under can watch New Zealand v Fiji live streams for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service. You’ll just need to supply your email address to create a free account.

If you’re a resident of Australia or New Zealand travelling overseas today, a VPN can help you tune in to this crucial Rugby League World Cup match from wherever you are. More info on that below…

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Watch this decisive Rugby League World Cup 2026 Pool A match in the UK and Ireland

Premier Sports has the UK rights to every Rugby League World Cup match in the UK and Ireland, including this Kiwis v Fiji live stream.

In the UK an online subscription to Premier Sports costs £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (£12.50 per month) if you pay up front. It works across a variety of apps and devices.

You can also tune into Premier Sports on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media. The rolling monthly cost is, again, £18.99 though other deals are available on certain platforms.

In Ireland Sky Sports subscribers can add Premier Sports as part of the Sports Extra pack (which also includes TNT Sports). This costs €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.

Premier Sports is also available with a Now Sports Extra membership (day and month memberships are available from €11.99 per month), and through Virgin Media – check the provider’s website for details.

New Zealand v Fiji live streams in the USA

Kiwis v Fiji live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. A RLWC26 Pass, which gives you access to all 53 games of the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments, will set you back $25.

Watch Kiwis v Fiji around the world

Premier Sports has the rights to New Zealand v Fiji live streams in over 120 countries, so if your territory isn’t mentioned individually above there’s a pretty good chance you’ll find it there. Prices vary by region.

New Zealand v Fiji line-ups

New Zealand

1. Keano Kini

2. Jamayne Isaako

3. Dane Gagai

4. Casey McLean

5. Ronaldo Mulitalo

6. Kodi Nikorima

7. Jahrome Hughes

8. James Fisher-Harris (captain)

9. Jeremy Marshall-King

10. Moses Leota

11. Isaiah Papali’i

12. Briton Nikora

13. Joseph Tapine

Interchange:

14. Te Maire Martin

15. Naufahu Whyte

16. Erin Clark

17. Xavier Willision

18. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

19. Scott Sorensen

Fiji

1. Sunia Turuva

2. Ronald Philitoga

3. Waqa Blake

4. Solomone Saukuru

5. Semi Valemei

6. Kurt Donoghoe

7. Brandon Wakeham

8. Jacob Saifiti

9. Apisai Koroisau (captain)

10. Emosai Ravosai

11. Taane Milne

12. Kitione Kautoga

13. Caleb Navale

Interchange:

14. Josese Lanyon

15. Elijah Keung

16. Jordan Miller

17. Joseph Litidamu

18. Jordin Leiu

19. Apenisa Driti

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Jarrod Cole, Kieren Irons

Senior review official: Todd Smith

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

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