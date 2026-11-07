Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium hosts the first of this year’s men’s Rugby League World Cup semi-finals

Watch New Zealand v Tonga in the first of this year’s Rugby League World Cup semi-finals.

Reaching the semi-finals was arguably the minimum demanded of this Kiwis side, but they’ve got here in style, despite a narrow opening day defeat to tournament favourites Australia. Following victories over Cook Islands and Fiji, they’re comfortably the highest scorers in the tournament, and will be confident of touching down against anyone.

They’re facing, however, one of the tightest defences in the competition. Indeed, Tonga have arguably been the surprise package of this year’s Rugby League World Cup, securing victories over both England and Samoa in the pool stages. With two world-class sides facing off, this one really could go either way.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Kiwis v Tonga online, on TV and from anywhere – including options to watch for free in New Zealand and Australia. Scroll down to the end of the article for the team line-ups.

How to watch Kiwis v Tonga for FREE

The game is available for free in New Zealand, where ThreeNow is showing every Kiwis match. You can also watch the game on subscription service Sky Sport NZ.

And – as has been the case for every game in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup – fans down under can watch New Zealand v Tonga live streams for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service. You’ll just need to supply your email address to create a free account.

If you’re a resident of Australia or New Zealand travelling overseas this weekend, a VPN can help you tune in to this crucial Rugby League World Cup match from wherever you are. More info on that below…

Live stream New Zealand v Tonga from anywhere

Away from home? Fear not. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to stream matches as if you were sitting in your own front room. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

Other places to watch New Zealand v Tonga

United Kingdom: You’ll want to head to Premier Sports to watch Kiwis v Tonga live streams in the UK. You can follow the action online, or through your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player or Virgin Media. Costs are £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (that works out at £12.50 per month) if you pay up front.

You’ll want to head to Premier Sports to watch Kiwis v Tonga live streams in the UK. You can follow the action online, or through your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player or Virgin Media. Costs are £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (that works out at £12.50 per month) if you pay up front. Ireland: Premier Sports is also the place to go to watch New Zealand v Tonga in Ireland. If you already have Sky Sports you can add the service to your subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack. It’ll cost you €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.

Premier Sports is also the place to go to watch New Zealand v Tonga in Ireland. If you already have Sky Sports you can add the service to your subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack. It’ll cost you €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months. United States: Kiwis v Tonga live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. An RLWC26 Pass has been discounted to $20 for the remainder of the tournament.

Kiwis v Tonga live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. An RLWC26 Pass has been discounted to $20 for the remainder of the tournament. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is showing every single game of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup in New Zealand. Subscriptions will set you back $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year, though day passes are available for $29.99 if you only want to tune into specific games.

Sky Sport NZ is showing every single game of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup in New Zealand. Subscriptions will set you back $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year, though day passes are available for $29.99 if you only want to tune into specific games. Rest of the world: Premier Sports holds the Rugby League World Cup 2026 rights in over 120 countries around the world so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to watch live streams for this semi-final there. Prices, of course, vary by region.



Kangaroos v Cook Islands line-ups and officials

New Zealand

1. Keano Kini

2. Jamayne Isaako

3. Dane Gagai

4. Casey McLean

5. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

6. Kodi Nikorima

7. Jahrome Hughes

8. James Fisher-Harris (captain)

9. Jeremy Marshall-King

10. Moses Leota

11. Isaiah Papali’i

12. Briton Nikora

13. Joseph Tapine

Interchange:

14. Te Maire Martin

15. Naufahu Whyte

16. Erin Clark

17. Xavier Willision

18. Scott Sorensen

19. Leo Thompson

Tonga

1. Lehi Hopoate

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Tolutau Koula

4. Robert Toia

5. Jojo Fifita

6. Tuimoala Lolohea

7. Isaiya Katoa

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Salesi Foketi

10. Jason Taumalolo (captain)

11. Haumole Olakau’atu

12. Siua Wong

13. Tyson Frizell

Interchange:

14. Soni Luke

15. Stefano Utoikamanu

16. Demitric Vaimauga

17. Taniela Paseka

18. Leka Halasima

19. Latu Fainu

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Daniel Luttringer, Matt Noyen

Senior review official: Wyatt Raymond

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