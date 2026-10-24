Can this impressive Samoa side build on an emphatic opening weekend win when they take on the co-hosts?

Watch Papua New Guinea v Samoa as one of the tournament favourites take on the co-hosts at Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

Co-hosts Papua New Guinea got their Rugby World Cup off to the best possible start, comprehensively beating Lebanon 42-18 in Port Moresby. They’ve made several changes to that victorious side, with halfback Bailey Biondi-Odo, prop Epel Kapinias and lock Jack de Belin all being promoted to the starting line-up.

They can expect a rather tougher 80 minutes in their second match, with opponents Samoa looking like one of the sides to beat after their thumping 78-4 win over France. The 2022 runners-up have made a single change to a winning team (Sualauvi Fa’alogo replaces the injured Deine Mariner on the wing) as Ben Gardiner’s side look to secure a place in the knock-out stages.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Papua New Guinea v Samoa online, on TV and from anywhere – including an option to watch for free in Australia. Scroll down to the end of the article for the team line-ups.

How to watch Papua New Guinea v Samoa for FREE

Rugby league fans in Australia can watch Papua New Guinea v Samoa – along with every other match of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup – for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service. You just need to create a free account with your email address to get started.

The good news for Aussies travelling overseas right now is that you can still access your usual free 7plus service by using a VPN to avoid geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way. Find out more below.

Live stream Papua New Guinea v Samoa from anywhere

Away from home? Fear not. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to stream matches as if you were sitting in your own front room. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

Other places to watch Papua New Guinea v Samoa

United Kingdom: You’ll want to head to Premier Sports to watch Papua New Guinea v Samoa live streams in the UK. You can follow the action online, or through your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player or Virgin Media. Costs are £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (that works out at £12.50 per month) if you pay up front.

You’ll want to head to Premier Sports to watch Papua New Guinea v Samoa live streams in the UK. You can follow the action online, or through your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player or Virgin Media. Costs are £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (that works out at £12.50 per month) if you pay up front. Ireland: Premier Sports is also the place to go to watch Papua New Guinea v Samoa in Ireland. If you already have Sky Sports you can add the service to your subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack. It’ll cost you €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.

Premier Sports is also the place to go to watch Papua New Guinea v Samoa in Ireland. If you already have Sky Sports you can add the service to your subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack. It’ll cost you €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months. United States: Papua New Guinea v Samoa live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. You can get access to all 53 games of the Rugby League World Cup with a RLWC26 Pass, which costs $25.

Papua New Guinea v Samoa live streams are available on Premier Sports in the US. You can get access to all 53 games of the Rugby League World Cup with a RLWC26 Pass, which costs $25. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is the destination to live stream Papua New Guinea v Samoa in New Zealand. Subscriptions will set you back $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year, though day passes are available for $29.99 if you only want to tune into specific games.

Sky Sport NZ is the destination to live stream Papua New Guinea v Samoa in New Zealand. Subscriptions will set you back $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year, though day passes are available for $29.99 if you only want to tune into specific games. Rest of the world: Premier Sports holds the Rugby League World Cup 2026 rights in over 120 countries around the world so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to watch Papua New Guinea live streams there. Prices, of course, vary by region.

Premier Sports holds the Rugby League World Cup 2026 rights in over 120 countries around the world so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to watch Papua New Guinea live streams there. Prices, of course, vary by region. Read more: 10 players who’ve shone in both rugby union and rugby league

Papua New Guinea v Samoa line-ups and officials

Papua New Guinea

1. Morea Morea

2. Robert Derby

3. Zac Laybutt

4. Nene Macdonald

5. Dudley Dotoi

6. Gairo Voro

7. Bailey Biondi-Odo

8. Epel Kapinias

9. Edwin Ipape

10. Luca Moretti

11. Rhyse Martin (captain)

12. Nixon Putt

13. Jack De Belin

Interchange:

14. Finley Glare

15. Liam Horne

16. Valentine Richard

17. Khaiya Waiembi

18. Rodrick Tai

19. Josh Feledy

Samoa

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

2. Brian To’o

3. Izack Tago

4. Stephen Crichton

5. Sualauvi Fa’alogo

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita

7. Jarome Luai (co-captain)

8. Francis Molo

9. Benaiah Ioelu

10. Junior Paulo (co-captain)

11. Connelly Lemuelu

12. Jermaine McEwen

13. Francis Manuleleua

Interchange:

14. Jazz Tevaga

15. Spencer Leniu

16. Shawn Blore

17. Ata Mariota

18. Clayton Faulalo

19. Ronald Volkman

Officials

Referee: Chris Kendall

Touch judges: Kieren Irons, Daniel Luttringer

Senior review official: Liam Kennedy

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