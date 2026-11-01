The result of this Pool B and C showdown will decide England’s Rugby League World Cup fate.

Watch Tonga v Samoa as two sides from the South Pacific look to book their place in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

– Date: Sunday 1 November, 2026 – Kick-off time: 9.05am GMT / 8.05pm AEDT / 10.05pm NZDT / 4.05am* ET / 1.05am* PT (*ET and PT times given are after US clocks have gone back one hour) – Free streams: 7 Plus (Australia) – Other live streams: Premier Sports (UK, Ireland, US), Sky Sport (New Zealand) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

This match would be slightly more precarious for the two sides if England’s win over Papua New Guinea had been more emphatic than 34-12. The equation for both Tonga and Samoa is now simple. Tonga are through to the knockout stages, and victory will ensure Samoa join them and top the combined Pool B and C table, and face an easier (in theory) semi-final.

Even defeat should be enough for Samoa as long Tonga don’t beat them by a margin of 47 points or more.

But given the strength of the opposition – Samoa have been one of the outstanding teams of the tournament so far – it seems unlikely that either side will chase a massive scoreline, especially with those crucial semi-finals just a week away.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Tonga v Samoa online, on TV and from anywhere – including options to watch for free in Australia. Scroll down to the end of the article for the team line-ups.

Can I watch Tonga v Samoa for free?

Rugby league fans in Australia can watch Tonga v Samoa – along with every other match of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup – for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service. You just need to create a free account with your email address to get started.

The good news for Aussies travelling overseas right now is that you can still access your usual free 7plus service by using a VPN to avoid geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way. Read on to find out more.

Other ways to watch Tonga v Samoa

United Kingdom

This match is crucial for England’s slim chances of progressing in the tournament, and Premier Sports is showing Tonga v Samoa live streams in the UK.

For UK viewers an online subscription to Premier Sports costs £18.99 a month on a rolling basis, £13.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £150 a year (£12.50 per month) if you pay up front. It works across a variety of apps and devices.

You can also tune into Premier Sports on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media. The rolling monthly cost is, again, £18.99 though other deals are available on certain platforms. Ireland Premier Sports is also the Irish destination for that Tonga v Samoa live stream. Sky Sports subscribers can add Premier Sports as part of the Sports Extra pack (which also includes TNT Sports). This costs €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months. Premier Sports is also available with a Now Sports Extra membership (day and month memberships are available from €11.99 per month), and through Virgin Media – check the provider’s website for details.

New Zealand Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch every Rugby League World Cup match in New Zealand. Sky Sport Now subscriptions are available for $29.99 per day, $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year.

United States Rugby league fans in the US need to head for Premier Sports to watch Tonga v Samoa live streams. A RLWC26 Pass, which gives you access to all 53 games of the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments, will set you back $25. Around the world If you’re tuning in from another country, Premier Sports is also the most likely home of a Tonga v Samoa live stream, as the provider holds Rugby League World Cup 2026 rights in over 120 countries. Prices vary by region. Read more: 10 players who’ve shone in both rugby union and rugby league

How to watch Tonga v Samoa from anywhere

Being away from home doesn’t have to stop you watching Tonga v Samoa live streams. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, letting you stream the game as if you were at home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rank NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

Tonga v Samoa line-ups

Tonga

1. Lehi Hopoate

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Tolutau Koula

4. Robert Toia

5. Jojo Fifita

6. Tuimoala Lolohea

7. Isaiya Katoa

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Salesi Foketi

10. Jason Taumalolo (captain)

11. Haumole Olakau’atu

12. Siua Wong

13. Tyson Frizell

Interchange:

14. Soni Luke

15. Stefano Utoikamanu

16. Demitric Vaimauga

17. Taniela Paseka

18. Leka Halasima

19. Latu Fainu

Samoa

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

2. Brian To’o

3. Izack Tago

4. Stephen Crichton

5. Sualauvi Fa’alogo

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita

7. Jarome Luai (co-captain)

8. Francis Molo

9. Benaiah Ioelu

10. Junior Paulo (co-captain)

11. Connelly Lemuelu

12. Jermaine McEwen

13. Francis Manuleleua

Interchange:

14. Jazz Tevaga

15. Spencer Leniu

16. Shawn Blore

17. Ata Mariota

18. Clayton Faulalo

19. Ronald Volkman

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, Daniel Luttringer

Senior review official: Chris Butler

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