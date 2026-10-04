Everything you need to know to watch the climax of the Australian rugby league season

Watch Sydney Roosters v Newcastle Knights as the two sides battle for the title in the 2026 NRL Grand Final.

These two sides have very different recent histories in the NRL. Last season, Newcastle Knights wound up with the wooden spoon, but have shot up the ladder this year, scraping into the play-offs in seventh place. They’re shooting for a first title since 2001, but will have to do so without New Zealand hooker Phoenix Crossland, who’s picked up a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle against Penrith Panthers in the preliminary final.

The Roosters, meanwhile, qualified for the play-offs in fourth place, and have claimed the title four times since The Knights’ last lifted the trophy – the most recent being in 2019. The Sydney outfit’s star-studded line-up will be hot favourites when the Grand Final kicks off, but in knockout rugby, anything can happen…

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch this year’s NRL Grand Final online, on TV and from anywhere – including an option to watch for free if you’re in Australia. Scroll down to the end of the article for the team line-ups.

NRL Grand Final 2026: Key information

Can I watch Roosters v Knights for free?

Yes! In Australia you can watch NRL Grand Final lives streams for FREE on Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service.

The match kicks off at 7.30pm AEDT this evening, with pre-match build-up getting underway at 6.30pm.

You can also watch the Women’s Grand Final between Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos on Channel 9/9Now. Kick-off is 4.00pm AEDT, ahead of the men’s match.

If you’re an Aussie resident travelling overseas right now, a VPN can help you tune in to the big games as if you were settling down to watch on your TV at home. Read on to learn more

Watch the NRL Grand Final from anywhere Being away from home doesn’t have to stop you watching Roosters v Knights live streams on Sunday. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, letting you stream the game as if you were at home. Our colleagues at Tom’s Guide test out loads of VPNs and reckon NordVPN is currently the best in the world. It’s also great for improving your device’s security when you’re online. Get up to 75% off NordVPN

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Stream the NRL Grand Final in the UK

Sky Sports is the UK destination to watch Roosters v Knights. You can tune in to the NRL Grand Final on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports+ this morning. Coverage starts at 9.20am BST ahead of the 9.30am kick-off.

You can also watch the women’s final, Roosters v Broncos, on the same channels – kick-off is 6.00am BST.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch NRL Grand Final live streams on the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. You can check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £24 per month.

Now Sports offers a daily subscription for £14.99. Monthly packages are also available, starting at £28. If you just want to watch the NRL Grand Final and would prefer not to subscribe for a longer period,

Sydney Roosters v Newcastle Knights live streams in the USA

If you’re in the US, you can watch the NRL Grand Final on Fox Sports 2.

Don’t worry if you don’t have cable, because you can still access the channel through streaming service Fubo. Fubo’s Pro package is currently available for $88.99 per month ($63.99 for the first month) after a five-day free trial.

If you’re travelling outside of the US, you can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.

Watch the NRL Grand Final with the NRL streaming pass

Another option to watch Roosters v Knights is the NRL streaming pass.

It’s not available in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, but it’ll cost you £28.00 to stream the NRL Grand Final in the UK, and $34.00 in the US.

NRL Grand Final 2026 line-ups

Sydney Roosters

1. James Tedesco

2. Daniel Tupou

3. Billy Smith

4. Robert Toia

5. Mark Nawaqanitawase

6. Daly Cherry-Evans

7. Sam Walker

8. Naufahu Whyte

9. Reece Robson

10. Lindsay Collins

11. Salesi Foketi

12. Siua Wong

13. Victor Radley

Interchange:

14. Connor Watson

15. Angus Crichton

16. Nat Butcher

17. Spencer Leniu

18. Hugo Savala

19. Cody Ramsey

Reserves:

20. Benaiah Ioelu

21. Tommy Talau

22. Egan Butcher

Newcastle Knights

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Dominic Young

3. Dane Gagai

4. Bradman Best

5. Greg Marzhew

6. Fletcher Sharpe

7. Sandon Smith

8. Tyson Frizell

14. Harrison Graham

10. Cody Hopwood

11. Jermaine McEwen

12. Francis Manuleleua

13. Mat Croker

Interchange:

15. Lachlan Crouch

16. Pasami Saulo

17. Dylan Lucas

18. Fletcher Hunt

19. Thomas Cant

20. Kyle McCarthy

Reserves:

21. Diesel Hagan

22. Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Tyson Brough, Phil Henderson

Senior review official: Chris Butler

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

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