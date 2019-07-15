Hotshot: Bath and England U20 back Tom de Glanville

This youngster recently signed his first senior contract with Bath

Bath and England U20 back Tom de Glanville

Date of birth 10 December 1999 Born Bath Club Bath Country England Position Centre

What sports did you play growing up?

Hockey, cricket, football, rugby… I started rugby at six or seven with Bath minis, my local club, and we played on an outfield that backed onto the Rec. I didn’t enjoy it at the start – I was shy and didn’t know anyone – so I stopped playing for a year or so, then my mum got me to go back and make friends.

What do you like about rugby?

Just the whole culture, being part of a group, the feeling you get winning with your mates.

Who was your childhood hero?

Jonny Wilkinson was for every kid my age. At Bath, there are players who have been there since I was growing up, so those are boys I look up to, like Tom Dunn.

What positions have you played?

I had a season at scrum-half, but the majority of my career has been at fly-half, and I’ve played centre and full-back. I’ve actually played everywhere in the back-line and I’m comfortable moving around, but I think I’ll settle at ten or 12.

What are your strengths?

Probably having an influence on the team and being in the playmaking role. I enjoy chucking the ball and moving it out wide.

Who’s been the biggest influence on you?

There’s not one single person, just my family – all with different aspects. My brothers used to go into the garden chucking a ball around, the three of us together. Mum would drive me to games in the middle of nowhere when I was younger. Dad (ex-England captain Phil de Glanville) used to chat to me about the game and give me a helping hand.

My older brother, Jake, is at Durham University – he has a passion for music – and my little brother, Ollie, is in the junior academy at Bath.

What do you do away from rugby?

I’m studying biology at Leeds University. I’m on loan at Otley there. Playing in National Two has been great, allowing me to ease into men’s rugby.

RW VERDICT: De Glanville is preparing well for rugby by developing at Otley and preparing well for life after rugby with a degree. After competing for England U20 at the World Cup, he was given a senior contract by Bath and his focus will now turn to pre-season and pushing for game time.

This article originally appeared in the August 2019 edition of Rugby World magazine.

