Hotshot: Reds back-rower Harry Wilson

Date of birth 22 November 1999 Born Tamworth, NSW Position Back-row Team Reds Country Australia

What sports did you play growing up?

My main ones were cricket and rugby union. However, I loved every sport so played nearly all of them – tennis, soccer, rugby league, athletics, basketball, etc.

When did you first get involved in rugby?

At a young age – four. I lived in a country town, so my dad was the coach of our club team, Gunnedah Red Devils, and I played with my two older brothers.

What do you most enjoy about rugby?

Being around some of my best mates 24/7 and being able to go out there and try to beat the opposition with them.

Who was your childhood hero?

Probably Matt Giteau. I always loved watching the Wallabies play and he was always one of my favourites.

What positions have you played?

Mainly No 8 or blindside. However, I played a bit of second-row in school footy.

What are your strengths?

I think my attacking game. I have always loved attacking and have attacked naturally. I need to keep working on my lineout jumping and my defensive game.

When did you link up with the Reds?

The first year after school I joined the academy, in 2018, and then I joined the Reds’ full-time squad going into the 2019 season. Reds have done so much for my game and helped me as a person. The coaching staff have helped me a lot one-on-one, which has been awesome.

Who has been the biggest influence on your career?

My dad, by always being positive with me and being there in the good and bad times. Brad Thorn, our Reds coach, has also helped me a lot by making sure I train to a high standard and giving tips.

What do you want to achieve in the next 12 months?

To win a Super Rugby title and I’d love to make my Wallabies debut and win some Tests.

What do you do away from rugby?

I’m studying for a business diploma with a few of my Reds team-mates and also catch up with my schoolmates outside of footy.

RW Verdict: Wilson has impressed in Super Rugby 2020, particularly in a young back row with Fraser McReight and Liam Wright. Described as “special” by Reds coach Brad Thorn, expect to see him in Wallaby gold sooner rather than later.

This article originally appeared in the September 2020 edition of Rugby World magazine.

