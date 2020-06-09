Hotshot: Wales U20 fly-half Sam Costelow

Meet the highly-rated young ten joining the Scarlets

Wales U20 fly-half Sam Costelow

Date of birth 10 January 2001 Born Llantrisant Position Fly-half Club Leicester Tigers Country Wales

When did you first play?

Aged four, at my local club Pencoed. Both sides of my family all played, one for Pencoed and the other for local rivals Llanharan.

I played football from when I was 12 or 13 for a few years but rugby got a little bit more serious and I enjoyed it more.

Have you always played fly-half?

I’ve had a couple of games at nine, and I’ve played at inside-centre and full-back, but ten is the position I want to play.

What are your strengths?

Controlling the game, playing in the right areas and when I do spot a gap, to go. I’m working on my drop-kick restarts and attacking game, when to run, kick or pass.

Your childhood hero?

I watched a lot of James Hook at the Ospreys, and he was the Wales ten when I was growing up.

How did the move to Leicester Tigers come about?

I was playing for Wales U16 against England U16 and one of the academy managers was watching. He rang my dad and asked if we’d like to come to look around the facilities. They also put me in contact with Oakham School and it went from there.

How was moving away from home at 16?

It was tough at the start. I’m grateful I made good school friends off the field.

Was it the right decision for your rugby?

I’ve learnt a lot through the academy, discipline on and off the field. On the field I’ve developed my game.

You’re joining Scarlets next season…

It’s a great opportunity at a great club. I’ve worked with the backs coach, Dai Flanagan, with Wales U20 and he’s a really good coach. It’s a good opportunity to come back to Wales.

The biggest influence on your career?

My dad. He coached me at Pencoed, from the age of four to youth. He used to be a winger – I’m not sure where the speed’s gone as I’ve not got it!

How do you switch off from rugby?

Play golf, PlayStation, go out with mates.

RW VERDICT: The standout player for Wales U20 in the Six Nations, Costelow also trained with the senior squad several times during the championship. That experience will help when he links up with Scarlets. Hopes are high for this No 10.

This article originally appeared in the June 2020 edition of Rugby World magazine.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.