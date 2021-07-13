Hotshot: Welsh back-row Jac Morgan

The highly-rated back-rower swapped Scarlets for Ospreys in summer 2021

Welsh back-row Jac Morgan

Date of birth 27 January 2000 Born Swansea Position Back-row Region Ospreys Country Wales

At what age did you first play?

About six, at my local club Cwmtwrch, and I was there for ten years. My whole family was involved in rugby; my father and uncles, grandfather… They all played.

What other sports did you play?

A bit of football, rugby league for a few years. I swam when I was younger.

When did you link up with Scarlets?

I was doing an apprenticeship as a mechanical engineer – that was my main work and rugby was a hobby – then I was picked to play for Wales U18 and went on the South Africa tour in August 2018. After that, the Scarlets gave me an academy contract.

I carried on working until October 2019 and then joined the Scarlets full-time. Even though I was in the academy, that first year I carried on working to get my apprenticeship and that’s something I might fall back on in the future.

What positions have you played?

I played a bit at centre and scrum-half when I was younger but it’s mainly been back-row. Openside is my favourite.

What are your strengths?

Probably the contact area and defence, jackaling and getting over the ball. I’m always trying to improve everything. I’ve still got a lot to learn and I’m working on my attack.

Your childhood hero?

Richie McCaw. When I was growing up he was the best openside, playing in an All Blacks team that won everything more or less.

Who has been the biggest influence on your career?

My father, Rhodri, and my family. My father would take me down the field to play a bit of rugby, me and him; he’d take me to games and training. He and my family helped me get where I am now.

What Wales honours do you have?

I’ve played U18 and two years at U20.

What are your goals for the next year?

Just to keep improving, enjoy rugby and play as much as I can.

RW Verdict: After a standout season with the Scarlets, when he was joint top of the Pro14 turnover charts with Munster’s Chris Cloete, Morgan has switched to the Ospreys. Expect to see his progress continue and international honours can’t be far away.

This article originally appeared in Rugby World’s July 2021 edition.

