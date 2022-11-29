Magical Christmas subscription offer

Get Christmas sorted with a Rugby World subscription from just £17

Exclusive player access

Rugby World magazine takes you closer to the game’s biggest stars than ever before with our exclusive interviews. Our journalists get the players’ views on the major issues in rugby and find out what drives them to succeed as well as what makes them tick off the pitch.

We bring you the detail you want to know, be that discovering how players are improving their game or spending their day off with them as they run businesses, fly planes or make furniture.

Behind-the-scenes insight

Readers get the detail they crave as we go behind the scenes to get the inside story on what goes on in the team environment.

We also have technical detail, in-depth analysis and tips for you. Professional players offer pointers on specific facets of the game that you can employ, while ‘The Secret Player’ gives eye-opening detail on life as a pro.

Hard-hitting opinion

With myriad talking points in the sport, Rugby World delivers the story behind the news. Our comprehensive investigations highlight all sides of the big issues and top-quality columnists like Stuart Barnes, Stephen Jones and Mark Evans give their verdict on rugby’s hot topics, from the salary cap to selection.

We also provide a platform for players and readers to share their opinions on the latest happenings in the game.

Here are all the details of the Cyber Monday Rugby World subsciption offer, which ends at 9.59am on 29 November 2022.

T&Cs:

Offer closes 31st January 2023 at 10AM GMT. Offer open to new subscribers only. Direct Debit offer is available to UK and overseas subscribers only. We will notify you in advance of any price changes. All gift subscriptions will start with the first available issue on-sale after December 2022. If you would like your gift subscription to start with an earlier issue, you can choose an earlier issue when ordering or you can contact customer services. Orders purchased for yourself will start with the next available issue – please allow up to 6 weeks for delivery (up to 8 weeks overseas). Payment is non-refundable after the 14 day cancellation period unless exceptional circumstances apply. For full terms and conditions, visit www.magazinesdirect.com/terms. For enquiries please call: +44 (0) 330 333 1113. Lines are open Monday-Friday, 8:30am-7pm, and Saturday, 10am-3pm GMT (excluding Bank Holidays) or e-mail: help@magazinesdirect.com. Calls to 0330 numbers will be charged at no more than a national landline call, and may be included in your phone provider’s call bundle.

