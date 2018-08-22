A new rugby season mean new rugby kit and every team in the Gallagher Premiership and Guinness Pro14 have unveiled their new looks for the term. So we thought we would ask out friends at Marie Claire UK to take a look at the assorted offering and give us their critical view.

Below, Jess Wood, the fashion features editor at Marie Claire UK, casts an expert eye over the latest jerseys. Fans north of the border may want to look away now…

The Top Three

Zebre – “It’s pleasingly neon and covered in ‘animalia’ – two of the hottest trends for AW18. Why, it could be Versace (in a very dim light).”

Harlequins – “The world’s hottest fashion label, Vetements, caused a furore with their DHL courier top (you guessed it, an actual DHL courier top, but with a few extra zeros on the price tag) and this fits right in!”

Connacht – “Emerald green should always be seen. Especially when it’s combined with chic white lettering.”

RW’s honourable mentions: The lion motif on the front of Benetton’s new home shirt shouldn’t work, but it has a universal approval rating in our office!

The Worst Three

Edinburgh – “It’s orange, navy and pixellated graphics – too ugly even for a 1980s video game.”

Glasgow – “Baby blue, plaid panels… Nick Faldo called and he wants his golfing wardrobe back.”

Worcester – “While inoffensive, the zingy citrus go-faster stripes and the clingy sky blue version would be better suited to Bondi Beach than the rugby pitch.”

RW’s dishonourable mentions: The Scarlets’ F1 drivers jacket-style away shirt has caused some consternation on social media and it’s safe to say Bath’s new home shirt – which only has hoops in the top third – has split opinion online and in our office.

