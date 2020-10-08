Amazon Prime Day Rugby Deals 2020

Here’s how to find the best rugby deals on Amazon Prime Day – 13-14 October 2020

Get ready! Amazon Prime Day is taking place on Tuesday 13 to Wednesday 14 October 2020 and we have all the information you need to ensure you can find the best rugby deals.

Prime Day is an annual event where Amazon Prime members are offered exclusive deals. Membership for Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month in the UK ($12.99 in the US), plus you can get a 30-day free trial in the UK if you haven’t used the service before.

For UK rugby fans, this is the perfect time to sign up for Amazon Prime if you haven’t already because Prime Video is the main broadcast partner for the Autumn Nations Cup and will be showing 14 of the 16 matches live.

Prime members not only get access to Prime Video – all those Autumn Nations Cup games as well as TV shows like the All Or Nothing series with the All Blacks and movies – but next-day delivery on Amazon orders, music streaming and much more.

Prime Day is expected to deliver a host of incredible flash sales and we’ll be highlighting all the best rugby ones here. So if you’re looking for a new pair of boots, a ball, a tackle bag or other equipment, be sure to click back to this page regularly as we’ll keep you ahead of the game with all the latest rugby bargains.

Want to know what’s on offer now? Head to Amazon’s rugby section.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Think of it like Black Friday. Prime Day is a 48-hour flash sale from Amazon, where consumers can grab a whole host of bargains online.

It’s held to mark Amazon’s birthday and started in 2015 on Amazon’s 20th birthday.

