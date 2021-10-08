Dave Rennie has named his squad for the Wallabies' autumn matches

Australia Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

Dave Rennie has announced his Australia squad for their autumn Internationals fixtures against Japan, Scotland, England and Wales.

The Wallabies head coach will be looking to build on a good Rugby Championship. The Aussies lost their matches against New Zealand but defeated South Africa and Argentina.

Rennie has named four uncapped players in his squad – Izaia Perese, Lalakai Foketi, Connal McInerney and Pone Fa’amausili – and recalled three Europe-based players. Forwards Rory Arnold, Tolu Latu and Will Skelton will join up with the Wallabies for the UK leg of the tour, with Skelton set to win his first cap since 2016.

Rennie said: “We’ve been building as a squad over the past 18 months or so and to get a chance to head to the northern hemisphere and test ourselves against four really strong international sides is a great opportunity to learn more about ourselves.

“To have a few experienced players from overseas join us will no doubt help our development as we continue to grow and improve as a team.”

(DoB/Position/Club/Caps)

Backs

Quade Cooper (5 Apr 1998/Fly-half/Kintetsu Liners/74)

Filipo Daugunu (4 Mar 1995/Wing/Queensland Reds/6)

Lalakai Foketi (22 Dec 1994/Centre/NSW Waratahs/Uncapped)

Jake Gordon (6 Jul 1993/Scrum-half/NSW Waratahs/10)

Reece Hodge (26 Aug 1994/Utility back/Melbourne Rebels/53)

Len Ikitau (1 Oct 1998/Centre/Brumbies/9)

Andrew Kellaway (12 Oct 1995/Wing/Melbourne Rebels/9)

Samu Kerevi (27 Sept 1993/Centre/Suntory Sungoliath/38)

Marika Koroibete (26 Jul 1992/Wing/Melbourne Rebels/42)

Tate McDermott (18 Sep 1998/Scrum-half/Queensland Reds/11)

James O’Connor (5 Jul 1990/Fly-half/Queensland Reds/57)

Hunter Paisami (10 Apr 1998/Centre/Queensland Reds/11)

Izaia Perese (17 May 1997/Centre/NSW Waratahs/Uncapped)

Jordan Petaia (14 Mar 2000/Centre or wing/Queensland Reds/14)

Nic White (13 Jun 1990/Scrum-half/Brumbies/43)

Tom Wright (21 Jul 1997/Wing/Brumbies/5)

Forwards

Allan Alaalatoa (28 Jan 1994/Prop/Brumbies/50)

Rory Arnold (1 Jul 1990/Lock/Toulouse/26)

Angus Bell (4 Oct 2000/Prop/NSW Waratahs/12)

Pone Fa’amausili (26 Feb 1997/Prop/Melbourne Rebels/Uncapped)

Folau Fainga’a (5 May 1995/Hooker/Brumbies/21)

Michael Hooper (29 Oct 1991/Back-row/NSW Waratahs/115)

Feleti Kaitu’u (30 Dec 1994/Hooker/Western Force/3)

Tolu Latu (23 Feb 1993/Hooker/Stade Francais/19)

Rob Leota (3 Mar 1997/Back-row/Melbourne Rebels/2)

Connal McInerney (2 Mar 1995/Hooker/Brumbies/Uncapped)

Sean McMahon (18 Jun 1994/Back-row/Suntory Sungoliath/27)

Matt Philip (7 Mar 1994/Lock/Melbourne Rebels/19)

Tom Robertson (28 Aug 1994/Prop/Western Force/26)

Izack Rodda (20 Aug 1996/Lock/Western Force/30)

Pete Samu (17 Dec 1991/Back-row/Brumbies/15)

Will Skelton (3 May 1992/Lock/La Rochelle/18)

James Slipper (6 Jun 1989/Prop/Brumbies/110)

Darcy Swain (5 Jul 1997/Lock/Brumbies/9)

Lachlan Swinton (16 Jan 1997/Back-row/NSW Waratahs/6)

Taniela Tupou (10 May 1996/Prop/Queensland Reds/35)

Rob Valetini (3 Sep 1998/Back-row/Brumbies/14)

Australia Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021

Sat 23 October, Japan v Australia (5.45am, Oita Stadium)

Sun 7 November, Scotland v Australia (2.15pm, BT Murrayfield) Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 13 November, England v Australia (5.30pm, Twickenham) Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 20 November, Wales v Australia Men (5.30pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime

