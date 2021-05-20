Australia launch 2027 Rugby World Cup bid

Australia have officially launched their 2027 Rugby World Cup bid.

Their bid projects that if they win the bid to host the tournament, there will be over 200,000 international visitors to Australia and over two million people attending the event. They also say they will expect a significant economic boost and a total finanical output of $2.5bn forecast.

The tournament will feature 20 nations and 48 matches over seven weeks and be played at between eight and ten venues, and according to reports in Australia, the bid team are looking at Optus Stadium in Perth, Stadium Australia in Sydney and the MCG (Melbourne) as potential venues for the final, as they are the only stadiums in the country that fit World Rugby’s criteria for final venue (60,000 or more seats).

Despite talk of Australia being firm favourites to win the bid, Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos reminded everyone of how quickly World Cup bids can swing, saying: “It was not so long ago South Africa were the firm favourites to win 2023 and then at the last minute the whole thing turned on them. We are certainly putting ourselves in the very best position we can and it all depends on the strength of the other bids, particularly from America.”

On potential bid opponents, Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said: “We know that the US is there for ’27 and ’31, Russia has put its hand up, I don’t know if they will be able to handle it.

“There might be a Celtic bid in the next weeks that comes forward.

“I think there’s a general acknowledgement that its due to come south, it has been quite a few years (2011) since its been played in the southern hemisphere and we’re one of the most historical rugby nations going, so I think they know we will manage the tournament really well.”

