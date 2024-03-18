British and Irish Lions tickets for Australia 2025 tour out now

The Lions will take on the Wallabies next summer

British and Irish Lions tickets for their tour of Australia in 2025 have gone on sale.

The Lions are touring Australia next summer with three Tests coming on 19 and 26 July and 2 August. The team are also playing Argentina, Western Force, Queensland Reds, the Waratahs, the Brumbies and the Rebels during their time together.

The tour will see a new Lions coach in charge with Andy Farrell appointed after Warren Gatland stood down from the job. The Ireland head coach was officially announced as Lions boss in January.

He has previously coached a Lions team but has not taken charge before.

He said: “I know how special Lions Tours are having been involved in the 2013 and 2017 Tours, so I am delighted to get the chance to lead the team in 2025.

“There is a wealth of talent across Britain and Ireland, and I am looking forward to building a team that can deliver the ultimate goal of success in Australia. I also want to thank the Irish Rugby Football Union for their support in allowing me to accept this prestigious opportunity.

“The British & Irish Lions fan base is really special, uniting supporters from England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and beyond. Mobilising that Sea of Red by creating a team that our fans can connect with and be proud of will be a key priority for me and will be crucial to our success.”

The Lions last won a series in Australia in 2013. They drew the 2017 tour against New Zealand and South Africa won the 2021 tour.

The team will be looking to replicate their heroics from 11 years ago next year.

