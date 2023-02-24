Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou turns to rugby coach for advice

Postecoglou calls upon multiple different coaches for advice

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been turning to Australia head coach Eddie Jones for coaching advice.

Postecoglou grew up in Australia and says he was “exposed to multiple sports”. This meant he developed a multitude of networks which he has used throughout his career. Postecoglou played for South Melbourne for nine years and was an Australian international.

One of the networks he formed was with Jones and he still taps into it to this day.

“Eddie is one of them,” he told The Scotsman. “And, along with three or four other Australian coaches from different codes, we catch up once a month on Zoom.

“It’s more cathartic than anything else, we just complain for half an hour about our sort of burden, unburden ourselves and move on. But you always get stuff, because even though it is different sports, we are all dealing with similar things, particularly in the team dynamics and dealing with young men and young athletes.

“Particularly as you get older, you want to make sure that you are constantly understanding the way they communicate so your message gets across. So, I’ve always tapped in and I’ve had quite a few other coaches come through Celtic just to spend the week with us. They get a bit out of it, I get a bit out of it and the staff get a bit out of it because we can pick each other’s brains.”

The advice seems to be working for Postecoglou as Celtic are currently top of the Scottish Premiership. They are nine points clear with 12 matches of the season left to play.

The same may not be said for Jones. While he is in a coaching role once again, he was sacked by the Rugby Football Union for poor results in December.

