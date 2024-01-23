Could Six Nations go behind paywall after 2025?

The event is currently seen as a 'group B' event by the British government

It’s the great fear for the average rugby fan – that in these tough economic times, the Six Nations slides away from free-to-air television and onto a subscription service, effectively putting it behind a paywall.

The Six Nations is currently on the ‘group B’ list of the British government’s “crown jewels” list. Operating standards at the moment mean that ‘group A’ events like the FIFA World Cup, Wimbledon, the Olympic Games and the Rugby world Cup final must be offered to free-to-air broadcasters (BBC, ITV, and Channel 4) for “fair and reasonable terms”. For the group B events, which Six Nations is, can go to subscription services, provided that highlights are given to free-to-air channels.

However, with the current deal to show Six Nations on BBC and ITV to conclude in 2025, the UK government has responded to calls from Wales to move the Six Nations onto the A list of “crown jewell” events by saying there is “no plans to undertake a full review of the list”. The Welsh Affairs Select Committee of the House of Commons had been pressing for a change, and say they will now consider next moves.

What has been said about threat of Six Nations paywall move

Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb leads the select committee and has said: “We know there’s an agenda out there, we know there are people pushing for the Six Nations to be marketed off to the highest bidder, there’s an agenda to create a new world league as well.