Danny Care to play for Barbarians against Fiji at Twickenham this summer

Care has retired from England duty

Danny Care will play at Twickenham one more time as he has been called up to the Barbarians this summer. The invitational team will play Fiji at the home of English rugby in June.

Care, who plays his club rugby for Harlequins, announced earlier this month he is retiring from international rugby. His last game for England came against France in the Six Nations. Care won his 100th cap for the national team during the 2024 tournament against Ireland.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to be chosen to represent the Barbarians this summer,” Care said. “It’s nearly happened a few times over the last few years, but now the stars have aligned and I cannot wait to finally wear that famous black and white shirt,” he said.

“To do it at Twickenham as well is going to be so, so special for me.”

Former teammates of Care’s have also been called into the Barbarians squad. Ben Youngs, Jonathan Joseph and Zach Mercer will all represent the team.

The 37-year-old added: “The chance to meet, bond, train with and then play alongside a group of players who I have admired and played against before in my career is going to be a unique experience.

“I’ll also get the opportunity to run out alongside some old friends as well, which will be really cool.

“I’ve always watched the Baa-Baas with such affection because of their style and how the team approaches the game. I feel like the Barbarians and myself could be a match made in heaven, so I really can’t wait to throw my own bit of flair into an already incredible team.”

