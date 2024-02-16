Date for Antoine Dupont’s sevens debut revealed

Dupont is aiming to make the Olympic squad for this summer's home games

Antoine Dupont is set to make his first appearance for France’s sevens team at the SVNS Series event in Vancouver. The scrum-half, widely regarded as the best player in the world, was named in the team playing at the event taking place from 23-25 February.

If Dupont’s sevens debut does not come in Vancouver he will have his next chance at the Los Angeles event which takes place a week later.

Dupont’s sevens debut

Dupont, who plays his club rugby for Toulouse, has temporarily switched to the sevens game in order to play at the Olympics. The Games will be held in Paris, France this summer.

The switch has meant Dupont has not been a part of the 2024 Six Nations. The 27-year-old told Canal+ at the time of the announcement: “Competing for an Olympic medal is really motivating.

“We’ll have to adjust things. I won’t be able to play all the matches every weekend until the end of the season. Sacrifices will have to be made to be able to spend time with the team.”

Star nine Dupont being unavailable for the French 15s team came as a surprise to fans. However, France head coach Fabien Galthié said the plan had been in the works for some time.

“Antoine’s idea of playing in the Olympics has been in the line for two years,” Galthie said before the Six Nations began.

Without Dupont, France are currently fourth in the Six Nations table after one win from two games. They were dominated by defending champions Ireland in round one but managed to pull off a comeback win against Scotland.

France next play Italy on 25 February.

