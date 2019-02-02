Double movement in rugby union explained

During the first round of the 2019 Six Nations, Scotland thought they had scored a try against Italy, only for the officials to decide that there was a ‘double movement’ in the act of dotting down.

One incident was notable. But in the final match-up of the opening round, Ireland’s Cian Healy scored a try against England. There were questions over whether there had been a double movement this time too, but there was no TMO referral and the try was awarded.

England went on to defeat Ireland in Dublin, but those question marks will remain for some. So what is a double movement?

Double movement is an established rugby league term and there is no specific mention in the laws of rugby union. However, we are used to seeing a penalty being awarded for a double movement whenever an attacker is ‘tackled’ before they reach the try-line, and after being brought to ground and held they make another movement to go forward and place the ball on or over the try-line.