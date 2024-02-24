Duhan van der Merwe hat-trick rockets him to top of Six Nations try-scorer charts

a Duhan van der Merwe hat-trick in the Calcutta Cup saw him top the Six Nations try-scorer table, with the Scotland wing now on five tries this championship.

Almost ten minutes into the second half, the wing got his third score, after Finn Russell clipped over a kick to vast space on the left wing. Van der Mewe still had to finish the move off, of course, and scooted past Danny Care to head into the in-goal.

Scotland would go on to win 30-21.

Here are his other two tries.

Scotland retain Calcutta Cup

The win makes it Scotland’s fourth win in a row against England.

Scotland are now second in the Six Nations table, behind Ireland who won their third match earlier in the day, beating Wales 31-7. France face Italy on Sunday.

Van der Merwe on his hat-trick

On his hat-trick, van der Merwe said to the BBC post-match: “I can’t believe it to be honest, I have never scored a hat-trick against England but I have to thank the boys for giving me the opportunity.

“I must be waking up and feeling like scoring tries. I guess I am just the lucky one to finish them off.

“We had a really good first phase, there was a lot of space open and I knew Finn (Russell) was going to kick it to me. Lucky for me it bounced in my hands and to get my first hat-trick against England is unbelievable.”

The second van der Merwe try was special too.

What might have been missed is that the wing was named player of the match right at the moment he was yellow-carded for a tip-tackle on Tommy Freeman.

Ireland’s Dan Sheehan is second on the list for top try-scorers, with four to his name so far.

