Eight-year-old Irish anthem singer has Six Nations fans in raptures

Young Stevie Mulrooney put on a show

Pre-match on Six Nations days can sometimes be pretty dull. Players whack pads, hit the deck, and warm-up in a frenzy… Only to then stand on a red carpet for ten minutes of shaking dignitaries’ hands and singing. But fans loved the build-up to Ireland versus Italy, when young Stevie Mulrooney stepped up to the mic.

The eight-year-old Irish kid sang Ireland’s Call at the Aviva Stadium, to widespread approval – including from a grinning Andy Farrell in the coaches box.

Check out his performance here…

The Irish anthem singer rose to prominence after appearing on television in November, when he sang Ireland’s Call on The Late Late Toy Show, a popular annual show. At the time, he was surprised when Peter O’Mahony and Bundee Aki came out to see him.

Well last week, he was stunned again when Josh van der Flier video called him to inform the eight year old from Kilkenny that he would get to experience being the Irish anthem singer during a Six Nations match.

During that call, van der Flier said: “We’ve heard you sing it before, I suppose that was your audition in many ways. You’ve impressed enough people to be able to sing it at that game. Well done on that and looking forward to seeing you then.

“We’ll all be singing along with you. I always find singing Ireland’s Call incredibly special because you’re representing the whole of Ireland. It will be cool to sing it alongside you.”

As well as Ireland boss Andy Farrell loving the Irish anthem singer doing his thing, fans on social media had their say too.

Was it the “best ever rendition of Ireland’s Call” at the stadium? Let us know your thoughts.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.