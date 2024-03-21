Every Premiership Rugby game to be shown live next season as part of new deal with TNT Sports

The broadcaster will continue to be the home of the Gallagher Premiership

Premiership Rugby has agreed a new TV deal with TNT Sports that will see every game of the 2024/25 season shown live in the UK and Ireland.

All 93 fixtures from the top flight of English rugby will be available on the platform next campaign, including the play-offs and final, while select games from the Premiership Rugby Cup will also be televised.

Read more: How to watch the Champions Cup wherever you are

The existing deal between Premiership Rugby and Warner Bros. Discovery, owners of TNT Sports, was due to expire this summer before the extension.

TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport, has been the home of Premiership Rugby since 2013.

The length and value of the contract haven’t been disclosed, although Rugby World understands it is a two-year deal that has been signed.

Simon Massie-Taylor, CEO of Premiership Rugby, said: “This first season alongside TNT Sports has already produced some unmissable drama – so we are delighted to be showcasing every single Gallagher Premiership Rugby game on the same platform from 2024-25.

“Millions of fans have helped break viewership records this year as we work together to innovate and bring the game to new audiences. And with The Run-In kicking-off on Friday night, the race for the play-offs is set to go to the wire ahead of the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final, live on TNT Sports on Saturday, June 8.”

The Gallagher Premiership is due to resume this weekend after the Six Nations break as teams battle to make the play-offs.

Northampton Saints currently lead the way by seven points from Harlequins and Bath, with Saracens a point further adrift in fourth.

Behind, Exeter Chiefs, Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks and Bristol Bears are all within six points of Saracens, with just six games remaining before the play-offs.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.