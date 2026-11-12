Experience the epic Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 with Gullivers Sport Travel

The Men's Rugby World Cup 2027 proves to be one for the history books so make sure you in Australia to experience it in person

In paid partnership with Gullivers Sport Travel

If the ongoing Nations Championships has taught us anything it is that we should all be counting down the days until the epic Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027.

This recent battle of the hemispheres is proving a palpable amuse-bouche for next year’s big dance Down Under as 19 of the world’s best nations look to knock the Springboks off of their perch.

And with the hotly-anticipated Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 now less than a year away, I would not be surprised if you fans here at home are being tempted to tick off one of rugby’s ultimate bucket list experiences, especially with it being hosted in one of the world’s great sporting nations, Australia.

If so, can we tempt you with a look at Gullivers Sport Travel? After all, if you are going to do it, you may as well do it in style.

With 50 years of unrivalled experience guiding rugby-mad fans around the world at the biggest tournaments and as Official Travel Agent for the prestigious Men’s Rugby World Cup, Gullivers know how to make sure you eke out every opportunity from an experience like this.

And with Australia playing hosts for the first time since 2003, there is no better place to tick off that dream. Not only can you go watch your team play on the world stage, you can tag on once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as exploring the Great Barrier Reef, surfing the world-famous beaches of Sydney or from personal experience, drinking the best coffee in the world in downtown Melbourne.

Ticket-inclusive packages vary from dedicated tours that allow you to follow England, Scotland or Wales throughout the tournament to knockout-specific options that will see you attend every game in the quarter and semi-finals as well as the final and bronze-medal match. And if the rugby is anything like the last Men’s Rugby World Cup knockout stages, that latter option sure sounds good.

What Gullivers ultimately do is remove the stress, using their decades of experience and the expertise of their tour managers to ensure you can focus on the important thing, watch the long-awaited Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 with like-minded fans around the beautiful country of Australia.

And if you need any further convincing, here are some recent testimonials from fans just like you who have already used Gullivers to tick off some rugby bucket list experiences…

“Our Tour Managers for the 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour of Australia, Germaine and Simon, were both fantastic, personable and thoroughly professional. The quality of organisation, hotels, match tickets and events was consistently high. If we decide on New Zealand in 2029, we’ll almost certainly travel with Gullivers again.”

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“The whole Platypus Green British & Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025 was fantastic. We’d never done anything like it before and it exceeded our expectations by some distance. The organisation and arrangements were first class, with a special shout-out to Simon for his boundless energy and enthusiasm, as well as Ashleigh for her incredible support throughout.”

So if you want to know more, check out the Gullivers website here where all of the various packages and options are demonstrated for you to pick from.