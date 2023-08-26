Fiji beat England for the first time in their history

Twickenham witnessed a world first. For the first time in men’s 15s history, Fiji beat England at rugby.

With no more matches ahead of the opening round of the Rugby World Cup in France, England limp towards a showdown with Pool D rivals Argentina off the back of losses to Wales, Ireland and now the flying Fijians, who conquered London with a 30-22 victory. It was one of rugby’s “I was there,” moments and arguably one of England’s worst.

After a rain-ruined first half, Fiji cut loose in the second, with tries from Waisea Nayacalevu, Vinaya Habosi, and Simione Kuruvoli. However, fly-half Caleb Muntz deserves huge credit for his three conversions and three penalties. And Selesitino Ravutaumada – who was named player of the match for his display – was electric from 14 for Fiji.

He created a try for Nayacalevu in the first half that was then chopped off for a forward pass. No matter, in the second, he laid on another score for his centre and captain after bamboozling Jonny May with his footwork.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Recommended videos for you

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.