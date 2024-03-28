Hooper has played 125 times for Australia's 15s team

Former Australia captain Michael Hooper will make his sevens debut at the World Sevens Series event in Hong Kong.

The 32-year-old played 125 times for the Wallabies but has pivoted to sevens. He was dropped by Australia 15s for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

He trained with the sevens group last year but an Achilles injured stopped him from making his debut. The Hing Kong event will see Hooper player, it will take place 5-7 April.

Aussie sevens coach John Manenti said: “We’re really excited about heading back to Hong Kong, where we have had some recent success.

“Our performances in LA were some of our best this season and we have the opportunity be better again next week.

“We welcome back Maurice Longbottom, who will add some spark in the midfield and for the first time we’ll get to see Michael Hooper in an Australian Sevens jersey.

“‘Hoops’ has worked hard to make his way into the squad, and we’re all delighted to welcome the ‘rookie’ into the mix.

“Like any new player it will be a learning experience for him, and an important start point to a potential Paris Olympics.

“Every pool is tough and ours is no exception with Fiji first up and then LA winners France to kick off day one action. We’ll need to be at our best.”

Hooper was sensationally snubbed by former Australia head coach Eddie Jones for the World Cup last year. Jones opted for a younger side and the Wallabies did not progress out of the pool stage for the first time.

Jones left his post shortly after and has now been appointed the head coach of Japan.

