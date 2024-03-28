Former Harlequins coach Tabai Matson to leave club at end of season

Matson will focus on the women's team for the remainder of his time at the club

Tabai Matson is set to leave Harlequins at the end of the season.

Matson joined the Premiership club before the 2021/22 season as head coach of the men’s team. In 2023 he was moved to the role of Director of Performance Development, looking after both the men and women’s teams. He will now focus on the women’s team until his time is up.

Harlequins are not looking for a replacement for Matson’s role. The club say his responsibilities will be shared between the existing staff.

Matson said: “I have loved my time at Harlequins. I have enjoyed the strong culture at the club which is something I feel is crucially important to the success of a club.

“The time is right for me to look to develop my coaching career elsewhere. But I will always retain my passion for Harlequins. I am excited to support the women’s team across the coming months and push up the table.”

Harlequins women are currently seventh and 23 points outside of the top four. The team have six games of the regular season left to try to clinch a semi-final spot.

Quins’ director of rugby has spoken about Matson’s departure. He said: “Tabai has brought huge knowledge and passion to his roles at Harlequins. He has infectious energy and positivity. [Matson] has built friendships and collaboration across the club and our partners.

“We are really happy that Tabai will continue to support our women’s programme until the end of the season. We wish him the very best for his longer term future coaching career. He will always be a welcome friend at The Stoop.”

