Ireland denied crucial Furlong try after controversial knock-on v Scotland

The tighthead prop was adjudged to have lost control early in the second half

Ireland were denied a Tadhg Furlong try in controversial fashion at the start of the second half of their Six Nations Super Saturday clash with Scotland in Dublin.

Andy Farrell’s men had taken a slender 7-6 lead into half-time after a first 40 devoid of any real moments of quality albeit Dan Sheehan did draw level with Duhan van der Merwe on five tries for the championship after Scotland’s lineout malfunctioned on their own line.

Read more: How to watch the Six Nations wherever you are

The world’s No 2 team came out of the blocks well after the break, Jack Crowley’s penalty made it 10-6 before Finn Russell sent the kick-off straight out on the full, inviting more Ireland pressure. And the Men in Green thought they had scored when tighthead prop Furlong looked to have bundled over from close range.

However, English referee Matt Carley and his assistants gave an on-field call of no-try on the pitch before referring the decision to South African TMO Marius Jonker.

Jonker concurred with their call, suggesting the ball had been “dislodged” in the contact. But that decision was met with derision by the baying Aviva Stadium crowd.

On ITV Sport commentary, former Scotland international Scott Hastings first questioned whether Ireland ought to have kicked three points from the initial penalty before the incident, telling Gordon D’Arcy: “You said it, build the pressure on the scoreboard. Was that a let-off for Scotland?”

Hastings added: “We say too much doubt but if there is even one iota of doubt it cannot be awarded. I thought it was down and a try…

“In a game of small margins Ireland have been building the pressure on the scoreboard and will be looking to continue to do so.”

Former Ireland cap Robin Copeland voiced his displeasure with the decision on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “Try all day for me… furlong had constant contact with the ball and had downward pressure… things getting frustrating now! Bloody English refs.”

To rub insult into injury for Ireland, Furlong soon left the field for an HIA replacement.

Should the Tadhg Furlong try have stood? Let us know on social media or email rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.