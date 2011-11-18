John Dawes to unveil tribute to former Lion Harry Bowcott

London Welsh President and Lions legend John Dawes will unveil a framed tribute to former London Welsh and British & Irish Lion, Harry Bowcott in the clubhouse before the London Welsh v London Scottish game on Saturday (kick-off 2pm). This will take place in the main bar at 1.30pm.

Bowcott developed into one of the best players of his generation and deservedly earned his place in that exclusive group of all-time greats who have worn the number ten jersey for the British & Irish Lions and Wales.

He won a total of eight caps for Wales, having made his debut in the victory over Scotland at Swansea in 1929.

He played in 20 of the 27 Lions games on the 1930 tour to New Zealand and Australia, including all five Tests.

Bowcott, a Cambridge Blue, played club rugby for Cardiff and London Welsh. Off the field, he worked as a civil servant, but found the time to become one of Welsh rugby’s leading administrators.

He was a member of the Welsh Rugby Union general committee for two decades, and Welsh selector from 1963 to 1974. Finally, he became President of the WRU in the 1974/75 season.

Sadly Harry died on the December 14, 2004 aged 97.