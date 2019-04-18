Lawrence Dallaglio launches Track Fest cycling event at Britain’s iconic motor circuit

Rugby fans will have the chance to swap the scrum for the peloton at a brand new cycling event for all the family backed by former England rugby captain, Lawrence Dallaglio OBE.

UK Cycling Events has joined forces with Dallaglio RugbyWorks, the charity founded by Lawrence in 2009, to gain exclusive use of Chichester’s Goodwood Motor Circuit, for a special weekend of activity taking place on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June.

Packed with fun for both cycling fans and petrol heads, the weekend features an exclusive supercar track day on Saturday, followed by a day of family fun and cycling for all abilities on Sunday.

Sunday’s highlight includes a cycling sportive offering a choice of three routes all starting with a lap of the iconic circuit, including a century ride which takes in bucket-list climbs like Harvester Lane and Butser Hill.

We know Dallaglio is keen to ride one of the sportives if his calendar allows it but he hasn’t confirmed which one yet and maybe he will be able to persuade his old teammate Martin Johnson who we know is a keen cyclist himself from an interview earlier in the year.

For riders looking for something more competitive, organisers have joined forces with local cycling club, Southdown Velo, who will bring a series of British Cycling approved cycle racing to the event, catering for all abilities from elite to 4th category riders.

Families are invited to come and enjoy the fun, starting with a children’s scootathlon for all ages. Those looking for a relaxed family ride can take part in Cycle Goodwood, when the track will be opened up for all ages to ride or scoot laps of the famous circuit in a completely traffic-free environment.

The kids can even boost their rugby drills and skills with the Dallaglio RugbyWorks coaching team for all ages, or take part in children’s cycle skills sessions throughout the day.

Dallaglio Rugbyworks is a charity founded by Lawrence’s vision to offer a long-term skills-development programme for young people, based on the values of rugby. Each year, it helps hundreds of teenagers outside of mainstream education to develop the skills they need to get into sustained employment and training.

Entries to all events include a £5 donation to Dallaglio Rugbyworks and funds raised will enable more young people to build a brighter future.

Dallaglio said: “Track Fest is going to be an incredible event, helping to raise money and awareness for Dallaglio RugbyWorks. UK Cycling Events are generously donating a portion of the ticket price to this amazing charity working with some of the UK’s hardest to reach teenagers to ensure that they can achieve stable, secure and happy futures in education, employment or training.

“This is a cause that is extremely close to my heart and I am thankful to everyone who has booked their place. Your donation is already helping to make a difference to the lives of young people all across the UK.”

UK Cycling Events Manager, Natalie Hicks, said: “We’re thrilled to work with Dallaglio Rugbyworks who share our belief in creating opportunities to be active and engaged in something you love doing, which can have a profound impact on a person’s life. We love helping people to enjoy cycling, and we hope that young ones will be inspired at this event.

“We’ve worked closely with our partners to create a day not only for the serious rider who wants to clock up some miles, but those looking for family fun. Riders can still expect to enjoy the same quality of interesting and safe routes that feature across all our sportives, with the added perks of being able to bring the family to ride traffic-free on the Goodwood circuit.”

Here’s what you can expect at the Dallaglio Rugbyworks Track Fest Sunday 9 June:

Track Fest sportive – Registration from 7.30am

Cycle Goodwood – 11am – 12.45pm.

Scootathlon – starts 12 midday. Registration from 10.30am

Circuit Racing – 2-5pm. Registration from 2.30pm.

Rugby/Cycle Skills sessions – sessions at intervals throughout the day from 10am – 3pm.

For more information or to enter any of the events, visit UK Cycling Events website.