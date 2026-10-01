Live out every rugby fan’s dream with Rugby World Cup Experiences *Sponsored*

Planning on following the upcoming Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia? Check out these premium, trusted packages perfectly tailored to you…



In Partnership with Rugby World Cup Experiences

Winning the world title, lifting the Webb Ellis Cup, becoming immortalised in sporting lore, returning home a national hero. Admit it, you have dreamed about that moment more than once, haven’t you? We sure have.

But we’re honest enough to admit we have come to terms with the fact that this moment will never quite become reality and so have turned our attention to the next best thing: being a fan.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 is the absolute pinnacle of our game and next year’s edition in Australia, kickstarting with the hosts facing Hong Kong China in Perth | Boorloo on Friday 1 October, is set to be the biggest we’ve ever seen. So how about making that dream come true?

Rugby World Cup Experiences is the one-stop shop for any fan hoping to be in the stands in Australia next year. It is the official provider of premium experiences and travel for the tournament and makes following Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 easy.

Whether you plan on watching your nation throughout the pool stages or following them all the way through to the final, the menu of packages on offer mean you can tailor your trip to perfection.

Ticket-inclusive travel packages guarantee you a prime seat in front of the action while also taking care of the accommodation and travel too, something that can be a real tripping point when doing it yourself, especially in somewhere as vast as Australia.

It simply removes that faff of organisation allowing you and friends to focus on important stuff like sampling world-class coffee, discovering iconic beaches and watching a few games of rugby, safe in the knowledge you have booked through a trusted and premium source.

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A package that particularly caught our eye was “The Wallaby Way”. With 18 nights of 4* accommodation minimum, not only will you get tickets to the two quarter-finals in Brisbane | Meeanjin as well as the semi-final and final in Sydney | Wangal, you will get a chance to explore the UNESCO World Heritage Blue Mountains, sample wine in the Hunter Valley, escape to the tropical city of Cairns and take a premium cruise across Sydney Harbour. Where do we sign up?

If the idea of following next year’s Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 on the ground in Australia sounds like a dream come true (which let’s be honest, it is), then click through to explore the range of packages today.