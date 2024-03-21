Louis Rees-Zammit reportedly subject to NFL interest despite ‘disappointment at trials performance’

The Welsh speedster made an immediate impression on NFL scouts

Former Wales international Louis Rees-Zammit has reportedly already attracted interest from NFL teams after deciding to quit rugby to pursue his American football dream.

The 23-year-old embarked on a 10-week training camp through the 2024 International Player Pathway and impressed scouts with his speed and footwork during an NFL Pro Day.

Rees-Zammit stopped the clock at 4.44 seconds for the 40-yard dash, a time he was disappointed with having run it in 4.2 and 4.3 seconds in training.

He also appeared dejected with his 9ft 7in effort in the broad jump, although received praise for his performance during the footwork drills as he ran routes.

According to RugbyPass, three different NFL teams have offered him a contract in the region of $900,000 a year to join their training squad.

NFL franchises have been granted an additional spot on their rosters this year for a player who has come through the IPP, with talks expected to continue in the coming days.

Rees-Zammit has previously said his preferred positions would be either running back or wide receiver, although he could also be an ideal kick returner.

He is hoping to emulate Jordan Mailata, who swapped rugby league for a career in the NFL and is currently an offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Shockwaves were sent through rugby when Rees-Zammit announced his sudden career switch on the day Warren Gatland revealed his squad for the Six Nations.

The winger, who played for the British & Irish Lions in the 2021 tour of South Africa, described the decision as “painstaking” before expressing his excitement over the move.

