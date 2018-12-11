The Dolphins beat the New England Patriots thanks to a crazy, rugby style, last minute play.

Miami Dolphins Win Thanks To Rugby Style Touchdown

Aside from the obvious violence and tackling, there is rarely commonality between rugby and American football, especially in relation to passing the ball. After all, the quarterback throws the ball forward with regularity, which of course is not allowed in rugby.

However, the Miami Dolphins performed a brilliant rugby-style move last weekend to pull off a comeback win against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Needing to go 70 yards with time expiring, quarterback Ryan Tannehill made a quick pass to receiver Kenny Stills who passed to DaVante Parker who then passed to running back Kenyan Drake in a move that would have looked at home in Eden Park or Twickenham.

Drake then sprinted down the sideline before receiving good blocking to eventually run the ball into the end-zone in what is now being called the ‘Miracle in Miami’.

Clearly, World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper saw the similarity to rugby in the play….