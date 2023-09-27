Namibia stun Uruguay with two tries in ten minutes in search of first win

The Welwitschias came roaring out of the blocks with a try after just 59 seconds in Lyon

If you did not take your seat promptly for this one then you could well have missed Namibia’s opening try against Uruguay which came after just 59 seconds.

The Welwitschias struck inside the first minute courtesy of wing Gerswin Mouton, one of just two Namibia players to have started all four of their Rugby World Cup Pool A fixtures in France.

However, the score did come against the run of play after a good Uruguay lineout appeared to give Los Teros a threatening attacking platform at the OL Stadium in Lyon.

But beware the bouncing ball. Uruguay made a hash of things in midfield with a loose pass going to ground and Mouton was on hand to scoop up the ball and skate in from the best part of 60 metres out to score under the posts.

Namibian fans were in dreamland when they made it two tries inside ten minutes through JC Greyling’s score out on the left wing.

The African nation had been dominating the early territory and possession and after a very impressive catch-pass from former Wallaby and No 8 Richard Hardwick, who is off to Ealing Trailfinders, set Greyling away to score in the corner.

Tiaan Swanepoel kicked a superb touchline conversion, to add to his first straightforward effort, to give Allister Coetzee’s men a 14-0 cushion after 12 minutes.

That meant, that if Uruguay were to come back and win the game – as was a clear pre-World Cup objective of theirs – then it would amount to the second largest Rugby World Cup comeback ever.

And Los Teros made a good start as lively full-back and sevens player Balthazar Amaya jinked his way over to reduce the deficit to 14-5 as Felipe Etcheverry missed the conversion.

Undeterred, Namibia were next to score, with a Swanepoel penalty taking his personal tally to seven points and stretching the lead to 17-5. The topsy-turvy contest continued as hooker German Kessler dotted down off the back of an unstoppable Uruguayn rolling maul and Etcheverry found his kicking boots from out wide to make it a five-point game at 17-12.

If Namibia can stun Uruguay by pulling off the victory then it would be their first in 26 games at the World Cup.

