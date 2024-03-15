The streaming service has green lit season two

Full Contact season two has been given the greenlight by Netflix and will hit the streaming service in 2025.

The documentary follows all six teams in the Six Nations tournament. It gives an insight into the inner workings of international teams and the tournament itself.

Ratings for the first season, which followed the 2023 Six Nations where Ireland won the Grand Slam, impressed and so it has been renewed for season two. The success of the series has seen nations giving Netflix more access to teams. This should mean even more insight in the new season.

The first edition of Full Contact generated some viral moments. The most famous is Scotland fly-half Finn Russell jokingly comparing himself to footballer Lionel Messi.

Russell said: “Some people might say I’m good to watch – if you’re a football fan you might say like Messi.”

The comment blew up on social media and Russell had to downplay the remark in a pre-Six Nations press conference.

“I was asked to describe myself for a non-rugby fan,” Russell said. “I jokingly said I’d be like Messi if you were a football fan – and that’s just taken off by the looks of it.

“That was just a jokey comment, but you see the way he plays he sets up a lot of boys. I wouldn’t say I was at his level. However, it’s a similar position.”

It has led to fans wearing Argentina shirts, the country Messi plays for, with Russell’s name on the back to Scotland games.

Other sports documentaries have not been given a further season, highlighting Full Contact’s success. Break Point, a documentary following tennis players, has been cancelled by Netflix.

