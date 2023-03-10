New rugby computer game to be released ahead of Rugby World Cup

The new game comes out a day before the World Cup kicks off

Rugby 24 is due to hit shelves on 7 September, just a day before the start of the Rugby World Cup in France.

The game comes after no new release in 2022. The studio gave creators more time to work on the new game as they claim to have improved the gamer experience and put more teams in than ever before. The manufacturers claim there will be 130 playable teams – with the game now licensed to use World Cup 2023 sides.

As well as the international game, there will also be clubs from the URC, Top 14 and ProD2 to choose from.

The game will be available to play on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The release date is perfect timing for the World Cup, fans could play along with specific matches as they happen in the tournament.

Rugby computer game: What matches are at the World Cup that fans could play out?

A match that will have everyone on the edge of their seats is the tournament opener – France v New Zealand. Not only is it the hosts against the three-time winners but the two teams have history.

They have faced one another in two World Cup finals with the All Blacks coming out winners both times. Fabien Galthie’s France will be targeting their first World Cup trophy this year, Defeating their old rivals could set them on a good path.

New Zealand won’t roll over though. They have a bit between their teeth after being knocked out in the semi-finals by England in 2019. They have not had as great form as they are used to of late but they are bouncing back.

The game will underpin the excitement of the tournament and get fans ready for a thrilling few weeks in France.

