Watch: Pablo Matera gives shirt to emotional young fan

The Pumas captain gives this kid a souvenir to treasure

Before the Rugby World Cup in Japan last year, we tried to get to know Argentina’s Pablo Matera a little bit better with an exclusive interview – and since then the talismanic flanker has only grown in stature.

And after this weekend we got to see just how much he means to fans of los Pumas as well.

Check out this video:

Last week the rugby world was stunned as Argentina beat New Zealand for the first time ever and then they drew 15-15 with Australia this weekend, in the Tri-Nations .

In this video you can see the boy was already crying before Matera reached the fans at the McDonald Jones stadium. The Argentina captain embraces him and exchanges a few words before asking to be helped out of his jersey. He hands it to the kid, as the Pumas fans burst into applause.



A really special moment to witness.

Matera was in the thick of the action against the Wallabies and in the aftermath there have been accusations from some in Australia that Matera was involved in some niggle, pulling Australian hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa’s hair. There was also some pushing and shoving in the game.

But MAtera has also received a lot of praise for his passionate display against the All Blacks.

After the win in New Zealand last week, Matera said: “This is a big day for Argentina rugby and also for our country and people.

“It’s very tough there at the moment and it was tough for us to come here and prepare ourselves for this tournament. ‘We just want to show our people that if you work hard with a lot of determination you can get things done. We are really proud of this team and of our country.”

As the video above shows, Argentina. fans are just as proud of the players and their captain.

