However, the players' union has spoken out about a lack of dialogue with them

Premiership Rugby agree salary cap cut

It was anounced earlier in the week that all 13 clubs in PRL – Premiership Rugby‘s administrative arm – had unanimously agreed to cut the league’s salary cap by £1.4m, bringing it down to £5m from the 2021/22 season. The reduction will be set until the end of the 2023-24 season.

At present there are also £600,000 of academy credits available and it is believed this could rise to £1m with add-ons in a new plan. It was also hoped that clubs would consider doing away with the ‘marquee player dispensation’ system, to be in line with Lord Myners’ salary cap review. But the marquee player allowance will continue with two players’ salaries not counting towards the cap for the next two seasons. This will be cut to just one from the 2022-23 season.

Which adds up to some major changes in the way Premiership clubs approach their cap allowance. However, on Wednesday, the Rugby Players Association released a strongly-worded statement, speaking of their disappointment with a lack of input afforded to the players.

Chairman Mark Lambert said: “Most of the players have already had temporary 25% pay cuts since March and April as a result of the unprecedented financial challenges exposed by COVID-19. PRL have been seeking agreement to reduce players’ wages permanently by 25% across all PRL clubs. This was unanimously rejected by the Players’ Board.

“The RPA have been working diligently over the last 12 weeks to seek to avoid a repeat of the damaging situation the game found itself in when the clubs imposed temporary wage cuts on a unilateral basis in mid-March. This latest situation could have been entirely avoided with a collaborative and transparent approach and we now find ourselves heading towards a significant legal dispute unless meaningful and genuine dialogue takes place urgently. In the meantime, the RPA position remains unequivocal: the RPA is opposed to permanent cuts for our members.

“From the outset of this crisis there has been an absolute disregard for the players and the values of the game. Players at some clubs are now being served with ultimatums and being put under undue pressure to sign amended contracts through the manufactured deadline of June 18th. To be clear, this is a totally unacceptable way to operate. Players are the lifeblood of the game and should be treated with respect. Players should not engage with this approach. The RPA will continue to fight for our members throughout this crisis.”

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.