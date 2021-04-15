The laws include a red card replacement and a captain's challenge

Pro14 Rainbow Cup to trial new laws

The Pro14 Rainbow Cup has confirmed it will trial three new laws after they were approved by World Rugby.

Super Rugby Aotearoa and Super Rugby AU already implement the laws. The Rainbow Cup will use them from the start of the tournament next weekend.

What are the new laws to be implemented in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup?

The new laws are:

Red card replacement

A team will be without a player for 20 minutes but then will be allowed to bring on a replacement. The player who received the card is not allowed to return but another star from the bench can replace them.

Captain’s challenge

Each team will have one challenge per match. This allows a team to challenge a try-scoring or foul play decision during the match or any refereeing decision in the last five minutes. This rule has been brought in to improve the accuracy of the match officials.

Goal-line drop-out

In the events of being held up over the line, knock-ons in the in-goal area and the ball being grounded in-goal by a defending player, a drop-out will occur. The drop-out, a kick, must happen on or behind the try line, happen immediately and must travel five metres. However, failure to do this will result in the opposing team requesting the kick is taken again or a five-metre scrum will take place.

What have bosses said about the changes?

David Jordan, Tournament Director of PRO14 Rugby, said: “Our Sports & Regulatory Committee have been very proactive in identifying opportunities to introduce game innovations. We’re looking forward to implementing these trials during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup.

“We know these laws also have their origins from the Player Welfare Symposiums and our belief is that we will see a positive impact on the game overall.”

While World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin has applauded the tournament for taking the step.

He said: “(This) will provide invaluable data and feedback to determine future advances to game spectacle and player welfare.”

