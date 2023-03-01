Record 190-0 win is biggest in British rugby history

Blackburn ran in 30 tries against Kirkby Lonsdale in Regional 1 North West
British rugby history was made last weekend as Blackburn ran in 30 tries to thump Kirkby Lonsdale 190-0, setting a new mark for the biggest victory the sport has ever seen on these shores.
The Regional One North West clash topped the previous best of 177-3 that came in December 1996 when Norwich beat Eccles and Attleborough in a Norfolk Cup clash.
Kirkby Lonsdale are bottom of the table and already relegated having lost all 19 of their games, conceding over 1,400 points, while Blackburn are second, five points behind leaders Lymm with a game in hand.
Blackburn scored 21 more points in this fixture than their opponents have managed all season with second-row Connor Scrivens crossing for six tries, replacement Alex Smith notching five and centre Joshua Jarrold and full-back Leon Simpson both collecting hat-tricks.
Jarrold slotted 12 conversions to take his personal points tally to 39 while Leon Fifield added a further eight to ensure their side made domestic history. However, Blackburn were still four points short of the world record for the largest win in rugby union history, despite boasting 14 different try-scorers and averaging a try less than every three minutes.
Read more: Rugby Fixtures
That still belongs to Comet in Denmark who beat Lindo 194-0 back in 1973.
Blackburn coach Dino Radice admitted he could not take any joy from the record-breaking result despite watching his side shatter records at their home ground, Ramsgreave Drive.
He told the Lancashire Telegraph: “Victories like that, you don’t learn anything, either as the winning team or the losing team. I didn’t enjoy it all but we had to do what we had to do.
Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.