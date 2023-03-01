Record 190-0 win is biggest in British rugby history

Blackburn ran in 30 tries against Kirkby Lonsdale in Regional 1 North West

British rugby history was made last weekend as Blackburn ran in 30 tries to thump Kirkby Lonsdale 190-0, setting a new mark for the biggest victory the sport has ever seen on these shores.

The Regional One North West clash topped the previous best of 177-3 that came in December 1996 when Norwich beat Eccles and Attleborough in a Norfolk Cup clash.

Kirkby Lonsdale are bottom of the table and already relegated having lost all 19 of their games, conceding over 1,400 points, while Blackburn are second, five points behind leaders Lymm with a game in hand.

Blackburn scored 21 more points in this fixture than their opponents have managed all season with second-row Connor Scrivens crossing for six tries, replacement Alex Smith notching five and centre Joshua Jarrold and full-back Leon Simpson both collecting hat-tricks.

Jarrold slotted 12 conversions to take his personal points tally to 39 while Leon Fifield added a further eight to ensure their side made domestic history. However, Blackburn were still four points short of the world record for the largest win in rugby union history, despite boasting 14 different try-scorers and averaging a try less than every three minutes.

That still belongs to Comet in Denmark who beat Lindo 194-0 back in 1973.

Blackburn coach Dino Radice admitted he could not take any joy from the record-breaking result despite watching his side shatter records at their home ground, Ramsgreave Drive.

He told the Lancashire Telegraph: “Victories like that, you don’t learn anything, either as the winning team or the losing team. I didn’t enjoy it all but we had to do what we had to do.

“Had this been a meaningless game, I would have put our Second team out and would have definitely stopped at around the 70-point mark. But we are going for promotion and this season, only one team goes up. So we just had to keep going to try and improve our points difference.” The result drew a mixed reaction online with some suggesting that the game should have been called off earlier while others praised Blackburn’s ruthless performance. In response to the criticism, Radice added: “People who are slagging you off don’t know us and don’t know the situation we are in. There were some pretty nasty things said on social media once people began to hear about the result. “I take zero satisfaction out of the result but we knew we had to try and do something about the points difference and we had to go for it. The lads were very respectful, they went about it the right way. There was no mickey taking and we all had a drink in the bar afterwards. “I played for Kendal so Kirkby Lonsdale is a club close to my heart, I have lot of happy memories about the club and I remember a few whippings over the years.”