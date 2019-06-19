The Frenchman used the Bouclier de Brennus as a makeshift surf-board after the victory.

Romain Ntamack Goes Surfing On French Top14 Trophy

In this day and age we are used to seeing all manner of victory celebrations both on and off the pitch, but Frenchman Romain Ntamack has taken it to another level after his Toulouse sides 24-18 victory over Clermont in the Top 14 final.

Spotted on a beach the young Frenchman decided to use the famous Bouclier de Brennus trophy as a makeshift surf-board as you can see below! Clearly the sheer size of the trophy has lent itself nicely to Ntamack’s surfing ability as he didn’t fall flat on his face into the ocean.

One of the most successful French clubs in Europe, the win was Toulouse’s first in the Top 14 since consecutive titles in 2011 and 2012. As a result the squad have been celebrating in a big way as shown by their bus parade below.

The contest was a close, attritional affair throughout as the men in red took a 11-9 lead in at half-time. Then, man of the match Yoann Huget dotted over again amid several other penalties from Thomas Ramos, Greig Laidlaw and Camille Lopez to all but assure Toulouse the victory.

Another newsworthy moment was created by Toulouse captain Jerome Kaino who declined to participate in the initial trophy celebrations, instead making sure original Toulouse captain Julien Marchand took the honour. Marchand did not play in the final because of injury but Kaino insisted he raise the trophy alongside Maxime Medard, the only survivor from Toulouse’s last league win in 2012.

Speaking after Kaino said; “It was very important to me. He’s my captain. If he had not been hurt, he would still be the captain.

“We have a strong group. The injured guys played a big part in the motivation of our team. Even though I was captain today, I see Julien as my captain. He had to be the one who lifted the Brennus.”